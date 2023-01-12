Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be celebrated nationally on Monday. Here are some events happening in Maine to mark the holiday.

LEWISTON

Bates College has a multi-day schedule to honor the civil rights leader.

At 2 p.m. Sunday, there’s a screening and discussion of the documentary “All These Sons” at Olin Concert Hall. Tickets are free and can be reserved at eventbrite.com.

At 9 a.m. Monday, actor and playwright Keith Hamilton Cobb will deliver the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day keynote address at Gomes Chapel.

At 7 p.m. Monday, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. interfaith service, with a theme of art and activism, happens at Gomes Chapel.

There’s also a full day of workshop sessions on topics ranging from linguistic justice to integrating deep listening. All are free and require registration at eventbrite.com.

PORTLAND

The Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine is offering three days of MLK-related events and activities, billed as a celebration of Black arts and expression. Art projects and storytelling will teach visitors about the history of Black artists in Maine and beyond.

There are several hands-on activities including ones celebrating the poem “I Am Loved” by Nikki Giovanni and the book “Black is a Rainbow Color” by Angela Joy. Visitors are also encouraged to visit the Blackbird gallery for the interactive Illustration Investigation. There’s also the Ebenezer Akakpo adinkra (symbols from Ghana) art project during which participants will create take-home sculptures.

See the complete three-day schedule at kitetails.org/mlkweekend.

SACO

The First Parish Congregational Church will host its 15th annual day of service from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Gently used clothing, shoes, books and games as well as new socks, underwear and toiletries will be distributed to anyone in need of these items. The church is located on 12 Beach St. in Saco. firstparishsaco.org.

WESTBROOK

A day of service will take place in the hall of St. Hyacinth Church, 268 Brown St., from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. It’s being hosted by St. Anthony’s Social Justice and Peace Committee and is open to anyone in need. The morning offerings are a pancake breakfast, haircuts, health and dental screenings and COVID-19 and flu vaccinations. Kids are welcome to participate in educational activities and games. Additionally, new and gently used clothing will be available along with referrals to community services including dental care, legal aid and financial assistance. For more information, the parish can be reached at 207-857-0490.

VIRTUAL

The Maine Council of Churches and the BTS Center presents Committed to Listen: A public reading of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “Letter From a Birmingham Jail.”

The letter addresses the issue of racial justice and was written by King nearly six decades ago as a challenge to religious communities and leaders.

There will also be a musical performance by Kelly Muse, quiet time for reflection and a candle lighting.

Attendees are encouraged to make a donation to the Maine Initiatives Outdoor Equity Fund, whose purpose is to improve safe, equitable access to outdoor spaces and increased opportunities for nature-based learning for Wabanaki, Black, Indigenous and other people of color.

Register at thebtscenter.org/committed-to-listen-mlk-day-2023.

