The Rough & Tumble

8 p.m. Friday. Stone Mountain Arts Center, 695 Dugway Road, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com

Mallory Graham and her musical and life partner, Scott Tyler, comprise The Rough & Tumble. They started making music and playing shows together in 2007 and refer to their sound as “dumpstore folk/thrift store Americana.” In 2015, the duo hit the road with their dogs in a 16-foot camper and have been touring around the country off and on ever since. The latest releases are last year’s “Love is Gross (but it looks good on you)” and 2021’s “We’re Only Family If You Say So.”

Pine State Pitches

5 p.m. Saturday. First Congregational Church, 301 Cottage Road, South Portland, $10 suggested donation. instagram.com/pine_state_pitches

Pine State Pitches presents its first full-length show, called Sing For Myself: A Winter Concert. The Portland-based, 16-member a cappella group formed during the pandemic with the goal of restoring community and connection through song, and they have performed a number of times outdoors in Portland and South Portland. The Saturday show promises to be uplifting and fun, with vocal covers from artists like Stevie Wonder and Lake Street Dive.

Larry & Joe

7 p.m. Saturday. The Boothbay Opera House, 86 Townsend Ave., $20 in advance, $25 day of show. boothbayoperahouse.com

Here’s a chance to see the Maine debut by Venezualachian (Venezuelan/Appalachian) duo Larry & Joe. The band is North Carolina’s Joe Troop, who founded and was bandleader of Grammy-nominated Latingrass ensemble Che Apalache, and Larry Bellorín from Monagas, Venezeuela, an asylum-seeking migrant who is known for his expertise in Llanero, a subgenre of traditional Venezuelan-Colombian music and dance. Bellorín is leaving his construction job behind with the hopes of making music his full-time career. Cheer him and Troop on in person, and enjoy the sounds of the harp, banjo, cuatro (type of guitar), fiddle, upright bass, guitar and maracas.

