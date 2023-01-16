The heart of winter is upon us, so now’s the time to get out there and have some fun. We’ve rounded up a bunch of wintry things to do, some outdoors and a few out of the elements. Mark up your calendar and have a blast out there.

The Big Rockland Chill

1-10 p.m. Jan. 21. Oak Street alley and The Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, free. rocklandstrand.com

Rockland is wrapping its arms around winter in a huge way with The Big Rockland Chill. The daytime fun includes a s’mores station, appearances by Yeti and Teddy, “froga” (frozen yoga), ice block building, a pet parade, a steel pan performance and a Yeti disco party. Inside the theater, there’s a 2:15 p.m. screening of the Rockland documentary “A Maritime Heritage,” followed by some family-friendly winter shorts. At 6 p.m., the family film “Abominable” will be shown for free, and the evening winds down with winter-set horror film “The Shining” at 8 p.m. ($9, $8 seniors, under 12).

Play in the Snow

5-9 p.m. Jan. 21. (Rain date Jan. 22.) Lost Valley Ski Area, 200 Lost Valley Road, Auburn, $25 to ski or snowboard, $15 for tubing. thepublictheatre.org

The Public Theatre in Lewiston hosted its first Play in the Snow fundraising event last year, and it was such a success they’re doing it again. The fun happens at Lost Valley Ski Area in Auburn where you can have a blast skiing, snowboarding or tubing at a special rate. You can also purchase tickets for several raffle basket drawings or the 50/50 cash raffle and warm up with free hot chocolate. For an extra $3, pre-order a s’mores making kit.

Winterfest

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 28. Camden Public Library Amphitheatre & Harbor Park. librarycamden.org/event/winterfest2023

Have a crazy good time cooling your heels up in Camden during its annual Winterfest. Events and activities include an ice carving competition, canine fashion show, polar plunge that includes a portable sauna, local food vendors, craft stations, face painting, a story walk for kids and live music. Then, when it’s over, you’ll look around and realize you’re in the wonderful town of Camden with many restaurants to choose from and other things to see.

U.S. National Toboggan Championships

Feb. 3-5. Camden Snow Bowl, 20 Barnestown Road. camdensnowbowl.com

You really have to be there to understand what a fun vibe exudes from the three-day U.S. National Toboggan Championships at Camden Snow Bowl. The competition is fierce, but the camaraderie rich and welcoming. The racing categories are two-person, three-person, four-person and experimental. Costumes are not required, but you’ll get bigger cheers from the crowd if you wear them as you travel at breakneck speed down the chute and onto the ice of Hosmer Pond.

Maine Pond Hockey Classic

Feb. 3-5. Snow Pond Center for the Arts, Sidney. mainepondhockey.org

Dress for the cold and be ready to cheer during the state’s biggest pond hockey tournament. Four divisions of teams will be facing off, all in the name of fun. Be sure to bring your I.D., because if you’re over 21, you can enjoy some cold ones in the beer garden. Food will be available for all at the Snow Pond cafe. Want to participate? You can, if you’re over 18 and register in advance.

Biddeford WinterFest

Feb. 3-5. Downtown locations, Biddeford. biddefordwinterfest.org

Biddeford WinterFest has been a tradition since 2012, and it’s a three-day celebration. Things kick off on Friday night during the adults-only sledding party from 6-7:30 p.m. Have unfettered fun as you slide down the Adams Street sledding hill at City Hall. Sleds will be provided. Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. is the kid-centric part of the weekend, with sledding, performances, food vendors, free hot cocoa and a bicycle raffle. On Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., head to West Brook rink for a day of skating.

Fire on the Mountain

Feb. 3-5. Sugarloaf Mountain Outdoor Center, Carrabassett Valley. sugarloaf.com

If you love the Grateful Dead as much as you love skiing and snowboarding, this is the weekend you’ve been waiting for. Fire on the Mountain celebrates the music of the iconic rock band along with its leader, Jerry Garcia, over the course of three days. Bands play in The Widowmaker and the King Pine Room, and there’s a daily afternoon performance open to all ages. Evening shows are 21-plus, and tie-dye shirts are entirely optional. Featured musical acts are Don’t Let Go, Marcus Rezak’s Shred is Dead, The Maine Dead Project, Widowmaker All-Stars, Lazy Lightning, Rose Alley, John Kadlecik and Box Of Chocolates.

Portland On Tap

Noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 4. Cross Insurance Arena, 1 Civic Center Square, Portland, $42.50, $65, $10 designated driver, 21-plus. portlandontap.com

Craft beer fans had best grab tickets before they disappear. Portland On Tap is a gigantic gathering featuring plenty of beer sampling, as well as live music and food vendors. Choose the regular three-hour session or VIP four-hour session, and get ready to imbibe the afternoon away. Tickets for designated drivers are only $10, so you can make good life choices. The long list of participating breweries includes Battery Steele, Black Pug, Footbridge, Nonesuch River and Stone Brewing.

Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour

7 p.m. Feb. 10 & 11. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $23 in advance, $26 day of event, $20 students in advance, $22 students day of. statetheatreportland.com

The Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival is one of the best ways to travel to more than 40 countries without leaving your seat. The mountain-themed films will take your breath away as you’re exposed to exotic and remote cultures by way of extreme, often gravity-defying sports. The tour also stops at The Gracie Theatre in Bangor on Feb. 7, The Grand in Ellsworth Feb. 3-5, and Maine Sport Outfitters in Rockport Feb. 10-12.

Flavors of Freeport

Feb. 17 & 18. The Hilton Garden Inn, 5 Park St., Freeport, $30, $50 for both signature events, 21-plus. visitfreeport.com

Flavors of Freeport is an annual celebration of the town’s culinary offerings with a pair of signature events at the center of it. Friday night’s Fire & Ice will have you tasting sweet and savory bites and specialty cocktails. The Saturday night dance party stars Motor Booty Affair. Both evenings feature an outdoor bar with fire pits.

Maine Restaurant Week

March 1-12. Statewide locations. mainerestaurantweek.com

This is the time of year that many foodies live for. Maine Restaurant Week features dozens upon dozens of Maine restaurants offering up special menus. It’s all about giving these spots a much-needed late-winter boost while you savor the flavor of their culinary creations. There are typically a few bonus Maine Restaurant Week events, so keep an eye on the site for updates and get your taste buds ready.

Carnaval ME

March 8-12. DiMillo’s parking lot, Commercial St., Portland, $25 to $100 (depending on event). carnavalme.com

Portland winter carnival Carnaval Maine is moving from the Eastern Promenade into the heart of the Old Port on the DiMillo’s property. This year, the main focus is entertainment and musical acts include Maine’s Americana group The Mallett Brothers and North Carolina country-rock act Parmalee. The opening night Fire & Ice Gala happens inside the festival’s giant igloo and features live music, local craft beers, wines and some light snacks. Each day of the festival also features a Carnival Bites + Brews Experience in the igloo with local beer and food.

