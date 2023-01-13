Natalie Santiago scored 11 points to help Deering to a 44-32 win over Westbrook in an interclass girls’ basketball game Friday night at Westbrook.

Maya Gayle and Nyabhana Lia each added nine points for Deering (1-9), which finally broke through for its first victory after several close losses to Class AA opponents.

Kylie Young tallied 10 points for Class A Westbrook (8-4), which had won five in a row.

SOUTH PORTLAND 42, BONNY EAGLE 31: The Red Riots (5-5) opened a 13-5 lead in the first quarter en route to a win over the Scots (4-6) at Standish.

Emma Travis led South Portland with 13 points. Anna Brown chipped in with 12.

Kaitlyn Bartash scored 13 points and Maddie Violette added 10 for Bonny Eagle.

THORNTON ACADEMY 60, NOBLE 15: The Golden Trojans (11-0) opened with a 22-3 run in the first quarter, paced by 11 points from Hannah Cook, and easily handled the Knights (0-9) at Saco.

Cook finished with 16 points. Morgan Bolduc had nine points on three 3-pointers.

Emily Clark scored nine points for Noble.

OXFORD HILLS 65, PORTLAND 32: Ella Pelletier paced the Vikings (10-0) with 21 points in a win over the Bulldogs (2-8) in Portland.

Gabbie Tibbetts chipped in with 10 points.

Lucy Tidd scored 12 points for Portland.

LAKE REGION 69, YARMOUTH 48: Ava Smith dropped in 24 points, and the Lakers (6-3) used an 18-4 third-quarter edge to breakaway from a 31-31 halftime tie against the Clippers (4-4) in Naples.

Margo Tremblay scored 13 points, Bella Smith chipped in with 11 and Melissa Mayo had 10 for Lake Region.

Maya Hagerty and Neena Panozzo led Yarmouth with 15 points apiece.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 51, POLAND 19: Leading 20-9 at halftime, the Patriots (9-1) pulled away with a 21-3 third-quarter advantage against the Knights (0-9) in Gray.

Isabelle Morelli led Gray-New Gloucester with 13 points. Alexandra Portas tossed in 10.

Althea Thornton scored six points for Poland.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 58, SACOPEE VALLEY 31: Elise McNair sank five 3-pointers and finished with 22 points as the Seagulls (9-1) cruised past the Hawks (5-7) in Old Orchard Beach.

Sarah Davis added eight points and Tessa Ferguson had seven.

Sacopee’s Brooke Landry scored 19 points.

WINTHROP 48, TRAIP ACADEMY 45: Morgan Fichthorn scored 17 of her 23 points in the third quarter to spark a comeback, and Ella Rice sank tying and go-ahead free throws late as the Ramblers (8-2) edged the Rangers (4-5) at Winthrop.

Winthrop outscored Traip 21-11 in the third quarter to turn a 20-17 deficit into a 38-31 lead.

Traip fought back, however, and led 45-44 before Rice and Madeline Wagner each made two free throws.

Emme Hale paced Traip with 20 points. Lilly Stuart added 10.

VOLLEYBALL

AWARD: Biddeford junior Danielle Emerson was named Maine’s Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year on Friday.

The 5-foot-8 setter and outside hitter, who also was the Varsity Maine Player of the Year, led the Tigers to an 18-0 record and the Class A state championship, recording 148 kills, 113 assists, 94 digs, 53 service aces and 16 blocks. In the Class A final against Gorham, she had 15 digs, 12 kills and seven assists.

