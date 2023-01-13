BRUNSWICK – Cynthia Dyer Murphy, 88, of Baribeau Drive, died peacefully on Jan. 10, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was born in Rumford on August 28, 1934, the daughter of Helen Dennis Dyer and George Thomas Dyer.

She graduated from Stephens High School Rumford in 1952. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Marymount College in 1956. She married Edward B. Murphy III of Syracuse, N.Y. on Sept. 14, 1957. Cynthia was a loving wife to her husband Ed of 61 years and a nurturing mother to their four children. In addition to raising their family, Cynthia worked diverse positions at various educational facilities, including Educational Testing Services in New Jersey.

She enjoyed knitting, cooking, painting, and hosting Family Reunions at their home in Bailey Island. In retirement, she found much pleasure in traveling to see her family or explore new destinations. She was a devout Catholic and her faith was very important. She enjoyed spending time on Bailey Island, Cedar Beach, and boating with her husband. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

﻿She is survived by her daughter Deirdra A. Murphy and her husband Stephen E. Moriarty of West Bath, son Edward B. Murphy IV (Bart) and his wife Laurie A. Murphy of Richmond, son Thomas P. Murphy and his wife Jennifer L. Six of Houston, Texas, son Brendan D. Murphy of Topsham,

Cynthia is also survived by 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

﻿In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by a brother, George Thomas Dyer, Jr.; and her loving husband Edward.

﻿Funeral services will be held later in the spring on a date to be announced.

﻿Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick, ME, where condolences, memories and photos may be expressed at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to:

Harpswell Island Land Trust at https://hhltmaine.org/donate/make-a-gift-in-honor-or-memory/

