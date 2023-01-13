The following Scarborough students made the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina: Cara Shelton, a Junior Elementary Education major, and Steven Shelton, a Sophomore Biblical Counseling major.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2021-2022 academic year including Anna Ravis,of Scarborough, attending the College of Agricultural & Life Science.

Thomas College in Waterville named the following students from Scarborough to the Fall 2022 Honors List: Samuel Letarte, Kyle Spaulding, and Amy Viola.

Assumption University has announced that Morgan Maddock, of Scarborough, Class of 2023, has been named to the University’s Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester.

Stonehill College named to the Dean’s List this semester the following students from Scarborough: Courtney Brochu, Sophie Glidden, Connor LaBonte, and Kellie Guerette.

Nathan Taggart, a Lasell University student from Scarborough, was named to the Dean’s List for their academic performance in the fall 2022 semester.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: