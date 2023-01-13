Local nonprofit dance company, Vivid Motion, will hold auditions for its spring show double feature: “The Yellow Wallpaper” & “Tales From The End Of The World” on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Scarborough Dance Center at26 Oak Hill Terrace in Scarborough. Those ages 9 and over are eligible to audition.

“The Yellow Wallpaper,” Charlotte Perkins Gilman’s classic short story, is often cited as an early feminist work that asks difficult questions about the role of women, particularly regarding their mental health and right to autonomy and self-identity, according to Vivid Motion’s press release. “Tales From the End of the World” is an original concept from Trevor Bean, detailing the moments leading up to, during, and after an apocalyptic event.

Auditions are held in a class format: with a warm up followed by several combinations at center. Wear clothes you can move in and have your hair out of your face. Pre-registration is recommended and opens on Friday, Jan. 20. Registration closes at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Rehearsals will be on Saturdays and Sundays, Feb. 11 to April 30 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at tje Scarborough Dance Center. Time spent in rehearsals is dependent on individual casting. Shows will take place May 5-7 at St. Lawrence Arts in Portland.

More information, including a complete list of roles (description of pieces, dance levels, gender) and registration will be available at vividmotion.org

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: