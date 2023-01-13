WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen notified Congress on Friday that the U.S. is projected to reach its debt limit on Thursday and will then resort to “extraordinary measures” to avoid default.

Yellen IRS

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks after touring the IRS New Carrolton Federal Building on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Lanham, Md. Alex Brandon/Associated Press file

Those measures include delaying some payments, such as contributions to federal employees’ retirement plans, to provide some headroom to make other payments that are deemed essential, including those for Social Security and debt instruments.

Yellen said while Treasury can’t estimate how long the extraordinary measures will allow the U.S. to continue to pay the government’s obligations, “it is unlikely that cash and extraordinary measures will be exhausted before early June.”

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles