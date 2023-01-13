SOUTH PORTLAND—Omi’s Coffee Shop closed suddenly this month after nine years in business and five years in Willard Square, according to a sign in the store’s window.

“Due to very difficult circumstances, we have had to permanently close Omi’s,” the sign read in part. “We did not intend to close suddenly and there is another side to this story.”

The owners could not be reached immediately through social media messaging to ask for more details about the closing, and Omi’s phone line was not accepting calls.

In a post on Omi’s Instagram page, the owners asked any customers without outstanding gift card balances to contact them for refunds.

Omi’s first opened in 2013 in Portland’s West End. The business moved to 372 Cottage Ave. in late 2017.

