“The opening pages of ‘The Ministry for the Future,’ Kim Stanley Robinson’s futuristic novel, describe a heatwave in India that results in the death of 20 million people. As the temperature rises from 38 C (103 F) to 42 C (107 F) to almost 50 C (122 F) and the humidity reaches 60+ percent, the power grid fails and people have nowhere to go to escape the deadly heat. The book is painful to read in parts and, given that while I was reading it this past summer, the New York Times was publishing articles about 46 C (113 F) temperatures in India, I couldn’t help but wonder: Just how ‘futuristic’ is it this book?

“The story incorporates every aspect of climate change: environmental, social, psychological, economic, geological, etc. It is meticulously researched, well-thought out and well-written. How does it end? No spoilers here. You will simply need to read all 563 pages.” — MONA GRANDBOIS, Biddeford

