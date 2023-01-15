DETROIT — Julius Randle had 42 points and 15 rebounds as the New York Knicks extended their winning streak against the Detroit Pistons to 11 games with a 117-104 victory Sunday.

Detroit hasn’t beat the Knicks since Nov. 6, 2019, the end of its eight-game winning streak over New York.

Jalen Brunson added 27 points for the Knicks and Immanuel Quickley added 17.

Jaden Ivey had 21 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Pistons and Saddiq Bey added 21 points.

New York led by seven at halftime and increased the margin to 90-80 on Randle’s buzzer-beating tip at the end of the third.

The Knicks started the fourth with a 10-2 run, including five from Quickley to go up 100-82 with 9:43 left.

Detroit cut the deficit to 105-98 on Isaiah Livers’ 3-pointer, but the game was delayed for several minutes by a malfunctioning shot clock. Randle’s 3-pointer put the margin back to double figures, and he answered Bey’s basket with one of his own.

Randle helped the Knicks clinch the game from the line.

NOTES

FINES: Houston’s Garrison Mathews and Tari Eason and Sacramento’s Malik Monk have been fined for an on-court altercation during Friday’s game, and Jalen Green and Jae’Sean Tate with the Rockets were suspended one game without pay for leaving the bench area.

The NBA announced the discipline on Sunday, when Green and Tate served their suspensions against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Mathews was fined $35,000 for initiating the altercation after pursuing a loose ball and taunting Monk. Monk was fined $25,000 for continuing the altercation and taunting Mathews.

Eason’s $30,000 fine involved escalating the situation and making inadvertent contact with a referee during the fourth quarter of the Kings’ 139-114 win over the Rockets.

Mathews, Monk and Eason were given technical fouls and ejected.

