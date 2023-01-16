Thank you for printing the column by June and Roy Smoot regarding Sen. Angus King’s unexplained opposition to the proposed Advancing Equality for Wabanaki Nations Act (“Maine Voices: Sen. King must rethink position on Wabanaki access to federal laws,” Jan. 11).

The authors described my anger and frustration perfectly. Sen. King has refused to reconsider his intransigence in the face of thoroughly researched and presented facts expressed in an outpouring of support for the act from his constituents.

Madge Baker

Shapleigh

