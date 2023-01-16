The Portland Museum of Art has made an unfortunate choice for its $100 million addition (“Design firm chosen for Portland Museum of Art expansion,” Jan. 6).
There were four submissions, with the one chosen a West Coast wooden version that detracts from the classic brick I.M. Pei edifice. While unlikely, the selection committee should revisit its pick.
John Roediger
South Portland
