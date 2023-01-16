WASHINGTON — Steph Curry scored 41 points and Jordan Poole added 32 points to help the wobbling Golden State Warriors to a 127-118 win over the Washington Wizards on Monday.

Golden State had lost four of five coming into the game.

Draymond Green had 17 points, 10 assists and six rebounds.

Kristaps Porzingis led Washington with 32 points. Kyle Kuzma added 16 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, but struggled from the field, where he was only 5 for 20.

The Warriors trailed 106-105 when Curry made a fallaway 3-pointer against a double team. He made another basket, assisted on the next, and hit a 3-pointer to put the Warriors in front, 115-111 with 3:58 to play. Curry made another stepback 3-pointer with 2:01 to play and Poole hit one with 1:29 to play to vault Golden State in front 123-114.

The Wizards reached their biggest lead of the night 89-80, following a Deni Avdija layup with 4:33 to play in the third quarter. But the Warriors quickly closed back to within two points at 93-91 on a Curry 3-pointer, then tied the game on an Anthony Lamb layup. Neither team maintained a lead for more than a spurt through the first three quarters, which had 12 ties, 12 lead changes, and finished tied, 93-93.

Three players dominated the first half. Poole scored 26 points on 10 for 13 shooting, Curry added 21, and Porzingis scored 25 points, his most for a game in January, in the first two quarters. Only Porzingis reached double figures for the Wizards in the first half.

Washington led by six at one point, Golden State by seven, before the first half ended with the Warriors ahead, 69-64.

CAVALIERS 113, PELICANS 103: Darius Garland scored 30 points, Jarrett Allen added 24 and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied in the fourth quarter with star Donovan Mitchell injured on the bench to beat road-weary New Orleans.

Mitchell scored 11 points in 22 minutes before sitting out the fourth with a strained left groin.

The Cavs were down 81-78 entering the final 12 minutes before Garland made a 3-pointer and fed Allen for a dunk as Cleveland blitzed New Orleans 16-2 to start the period and open an 11-point lead.

The Pelicans were still within striking distance when Garland dropped a pair of 3s in the final two minutes to put them away. Garland scored 25 and added eight of his 11 assists in the second half.

BUCKS 132, PACERS 119: Jrue Holiday scored a season-high 35 points to go along with 11 assists and host Milwaukee defeated Indiana without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks played a third consecutive game without Antetokounmpo due to left knee soreness. The Pacers were missing leading scorer and NBA assists leader Tyrese Haliburton for a third straight game due to a left elbow sprain and a mild left knee bone bruise.

Holiday shot 13 of 19 overall and 5 of 8 from 3-point range while collecting his third straight double-double. The Bucks went 23 of 46 from beyond the arc and had their highest total of 3-point baskets this season.