DENVER — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each scored twice as the Colorado Avalanche notched their ninth straight win over Detroit by beating the Red Wings 6-3 on Monday.

Artturi Lehkonen and J.T. Compher also scored for the Avalanche, who followed up a 7-0 win over Ottawa on Saturday with another scoring spree. There were eight Colorado players with at least a point, including two assists from Evan Rodrigues and Devon Toews. MacKinnon also had two assists for a four-point day.

Trailing 5-0 late in the second period, Andrew Copp scored for Detroit to spoil Pavel Francouz’s bid for a second straight shutout. Ben Chiarot and Moritz Seider added goals in the third.

Francouz followed up his 29-save shutout against the Senators with another solid performance by stopping 26 shots.

There was a little bit of luck along the way. Jonatan Berggren clanged a wrist shot off the bar that hit Francouz in the mask and veered wide of the net.

Ville Husso allowed five goals on 22 shots before being replaced by Magnus Hellberg for the third period.

Lehkonen started the scoring early in the first period on a goal set up by Makar, who reached the 30-assist mark for the season.

Makar made it 2-0 with a power-play goal late in the first. Valeri Nichushkin had an assist as he returned to the ice after missing nine games. Nichushkin has struggled to get his foot to feel comfortable inside his skate due to scar tissue following ankle surgery.

PANTHERS 4, SABRES 1: Carter Verhaeghe had a goal and an assist and Florida won in Buffalo, New York for their its win in four games.

Matthew Tkachuk finished with three assists for Florida and extended his point streak to seven games. Brandon Montour, Sam Bennett and Anton Lundell also scored for the Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves for his fourth win in five starts.

Florida moved percentage points ahead of Buffalo into fourth place in the Atlantic Division with the win in the opener of a three-game road trip against Atlantic Division opponents.

Alex Tuch scored for the Sabres, who have lost four of their last five games. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 30 shots.

LIGHTNING 4, KRAKEN 1: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored in the first period, Nicholas Paul had a goal in the third and Tampa Bay won in Seattle, snapping the Kraken’s eight-game winning streak.

Brandon Hagel and Victor Hedman each added an empty-netter as Tampa Bay extended its win streak to four games and cooled off the hottest team in the NHL.

Bellemare redirected Ian Cole’s shot from the point late in the first period for his second goal of the season and just his third point in the past month. Early in the third period, Paul took advantage of a turnover by Vince Dunn behind Seattle’s net and whipped a wrist shot over the shoulder of goaltender Philipp Grubauer.

Hagel’s 17th of the season and Hedman’s second came in the final two minutes after Seattle pulled Grubauer.

Tampa Bay’s Steven Stamkos remained stuck on 499 career goals, trying to become the third active player to reach 500.

DEVILS 4, SHARKS 3: Tomas Tatar scored the shootout winner, and New Jersey won in San Jose, California.

New Jersey’s Jack Hughes scored with 8.6 seconds left in regulation to tie the game. Nico Hischier and Ryan Graves also scored for the Devils. Vitek Vanecek made 28 saves.

Nick Bonino, Erik Karlsson, and Timo Meier scored for the Sharks. Forward Michael Eyssimont had two assists for his first points since joining San Jose less than two weeks ago when he was claimed off waivers from Winnipeg. James Reimer made 35 saves.

NOTES

WILD: Minnesota signed forward Matt Boldy to a seven-year, $49 million contract extension, making him the latest young player in the NHL to cash in early off his entry-level deal.

Boldy will count $7 million against the salary cap through 2029-30 on the contract that kicks in next season. The 21-year-old was eligible to become a restricted free agent this summer, but the Wild paid up to extend him before he reached the 100-game mark in the NHL.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS: Goaltender Robin Lehner and his wife have filed for bankruptcy in Nevada, citing up to $50 million in debts to dozens of creditors.

The Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing offers a glimpse into the couple’s financial problems, including money owed to no fewer than 50 people and companies, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

