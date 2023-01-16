The second half of the winter sports regular season is underway and last week brought another round of memorable events.

Here’s a glimpse at what happened and a look ahead:

Boys’ basketball

Falmouth’s boys’ basketball team split a pair of home games last week, downing Greely (51-37) and losing to Marshwood (46-43). In the victory, Lucas Dilworth scored 19 points, Chris Simonds added 14 and Judd Armstrong finished with 11. Against the Hawks, Simonds led the team with 15 points and Armstrong added 13. The Navigators (9-2) were scheduled to play at Westbrook Monday, but that game was postponed by bad weather. Falmouth hosts Class AA power Portland Friday (see our website for game story) and welcomes Brunswick Tuesday of next week.

Greely had a three-game win streak snapped with a 51-37 loss at Falmouth, then improved to 5-5 with a 57-40 home win over Cape Elizabeth Saturday. Jackson Leding had a team-high eight points in the setback. Against the Capers, Seamus Raftice scored 15 points and Tyler Pettengill added 13. The Rangers return to action Friday at Lake Region, then welcome Poland Tuesday of next week.

Freeport extended its win streak to three games with a 50-30 win at Mt. Ararat last Tuesday, then fell to 4-6 after losses to visiting Wells (52-45) and at reigning Class B state champion Yarmouth (62-49). JT Pound had 14 points and Cody Wall added a dozen against the Warriors. In the loss to the Clippers, Pound scored 14 points, Conner Smith added 12 and Connor Slocum finished with 10. The Falcons’ home game versus Cape Elizabeth Monday was postponed. They go to York Friday and welcome Yarmouth Tuesday of next week.

Yarmouth dropped a 55-51 overtime decision at Leavitt last Tuesday, then downed visiting Freeport (62-49) Saturday to improve to 5-4. In the setback, Evan Hamm had 15 points, while Justin Dawes and Stevie Walsh added 12 apiece.

“We are taking out (of this game) finishing stronger and being more aggressive on specific things, getting the right rotations and, no matter how tough things get, we have to keep competing,” first-year Clippers coach Ilunga Mutombo said. “That’s what we are doing as a team, learning about ourselves.”

Walsh then went off for a career-high 40 points versus the Falcons, hitting four 3-pointers and making 18-of-19 free throws. Yarmouth welcomed Brunswick Tuesday, hosts Spruce Mountain Friday and goes to Freeport Tuesday of next week.

In Class C South, North Yarmouth Academy enjoyed its biggest win to date, a 50-49 overtime home victory over rival/nemesis Waynflete last Wednesday, then fell to 4-6 with a 45-35 home loss to St. Dom’s. Against the Flyers, Nate Oney scored a game-high 23 points, Moses Semuhoza added 11 and Cal Nice also had 11 points as well as a block on Nico Kirby’s potential game-winning shot at the horn.

“We knew (Nico would) have the ball,” said Nice. “I saw him weaving through and I just went up and got that ball. It means a lot. We hadn’t beaten these guys in six years. We had a lot of motivation going in. We really wanted it.”

“I was just feeling it,” said Oney. “Guys got me open and I was able to knock it down. Once they closed in on me, I focused on other guys.”

“It feels great,” added Panthers coach Jason Knight. “All wins are great wins, but this win is a little bit sweeter. It’s huge. The boys are happy tonight. Obviously, they’ve had our number. We’ve been close a few times including a couple weeks ago at their place, so the boys knew they could play with and beat this team. It was nice to do it on our home floor.”

Semuhoza and Wyatt Thomas both scored 10 points against the Saints. NYA was at Winthrop Tuesday, hosts Old Orchard Beach Friday and visits Sacopee Valley Tuesday of next week.

Girls’ basketball

On the girls’ side, Falmouth stretched its win streak to three games and improved to 7-3 after a 48-34 victory at Greely and a 46-34 win at Marshwood last week. Against the Rangers, the Navigators snapped a 13-game skid in the series, winning in Cumberland for the first time since Feb. 6, 2007, as senior Anna Turgeon went off for a career-high 35 points.

“We’ve never beaten Greely since I’ve been here and they’re a rival for us,” said Turgeon. “We’ve been thinking about this game and really wanted to beat them. Ever since losing to them last year, we’ve been out for revenge.”

“Anna played unbelievable,” said Falmouth coach Dawn Armandi. “If anybody watching the game tonight said she’s not one of the best players in our conference, they don’t know what they’re talking about. She’s a special player on both ends of the floor. It’s not just offense. She gives us double-doubles all the time. She’s tough and aggressive. It’s rare to be able to do that at both ends of the floor. Everything fell for her. She’s that good all the time.”

Against the Hawks, Emily Abbott paced the victory with 14 points. The Navigators’ home tilt versus Westbrook Monday was postponed by bad weather. Falmouth visits Portland Friday and goes to Brunswick Tuesday of next week.

Greely lost at home to Falmouth (48-34), then improved to 6-4 with victories at York (46-29) and Cape Elizabeth (44-29). In the setback, Sophia Ippolito and Zada Smith both had a team-high seven points, but the Rangers dug too deep of a hole to climb out of.

“We were just talking about (our rough starts),” Greely coach Tod Flaherty said. “I’m at a loss. I surveyed the girls. I asked them to come up with some ideas with what we need to do to get started better. The second half was fine. We were competitive and our offense was better. We just can’t dig holes like that.”

Ippolito had 15 points in the win over the Wildcats. Against the Capers, Ippolito led the way with 16 points and Asja Kelman added 11. The Rangers welcome Lake Region Friday and go to Poland Tuesday of next week.

“We anticipated some ups and downs this year,” said Flaherty. “We’re just trying to get better and at the end, be the best team we can be. All our games are important. They’re dogfights.”

Freeport dropped games last week to visiting Mt. Ararat (53-31) and host Wells (47-30), then improved to 4-6 with a 54-46 home win over Yarmouth Saturday. Angel Pillsbury had 17 points against the Eagles, then had a game-high 23 points, including a personal 10-0 run, highlighted by a rarely-seen five-point possession (3-pointer and two free throws), during the decisive surge against the Clippers.

“(Shooting’s) a confidence thing,” Pillsbury said. “If one goes in, I have confidence to keep shooting. I knew I just had to put those (free throws) in. I’ve had a tough year at the foul line, but I put them in.”

“We handled pressure in the fourth quarter,” said Sydney Gelhar, who added 13 points. “We’ve struggled with that as a young team.”

“It’s a huge win, a rivalry win,” added Freeport coach Seth Farrington. “It’s Yarmouth and Freeport. It’s always fun to coach in these games and I’m sure it’s fun to play in. It means a lot to the girls.”

The Falcons’ game at Cape Elizabeth Monday was postponed. Freeport will host York Friday, then has a rematch at Yarmouth Tuesday of next week.

“I think we just need to continue to play well together,” said Pillsbury. “The more games we play, the more experience we’ll get.”

Yarmouth won its third straight game, 48-38, over visiting Leavitt last Tuesday, then lost at Lake Region (69-48) and at Freeport (54-46) to drop to 4-5. In the victory, Maya Hagerty had 14 points, Neena Panozzo added a dozen and Lauren Keaney had 11. Against the Lakers, Hagerty and Panozzo both scored 15 points. In the loss to the Falcons, Hagerty had a team-high 13 points and Keaney added 11, but the Clippers committed 22 turnovers.

“We’re running into a stretch right now where we have younger players who are missing assignments,” lamented Yarmouth’s first-year coach Tom Panozzo. “We just don’t have that senior leadership to pull games like this out. These are the situations that will hopefully help us improve later. We were doing alright earlier in the week, but that hour-long bus ride to Lake Region (Friday) threw us off and having to double up like this, I’m sure that hurt us in the fourth quarter.”

After visiting Brunswick Tuesday, the Clippers go to Spruce Mountain Friday, then host Freeport Tuesday of next week.

“It won’t be easy next week,” Tom Panozzo said. “We have some time to practice. We have been seeing improvement with the younger players, but when the other team goes on a run, it sets us back and we have to keep our focus.”

NYA took a 10-0 record into Tuesday’s home game versus Winthrop (see our website for game story) after a 59-21 win at Waynflete and a 72-9 home victory over St. Dom’s last week. Against the Flyers, Graca Bila had 22 points, Sarah English added 14 and Angel Huntsman finished with 12 assists. In the win over the Saints, the Panthers led, 43-0, at halftime and never looked back behind 12 points from Huntsman, 11 from Athena Gee and 10 from Bila. NYA goes to Old Orchard Beach Friday and hosts Sacopee Valley Tuesday of next week.



Boys’ hockey

The Cheverus/Yarmouth co-op boys’ hockey team made it four consecutive victories after wins last week at St. Dom’s (7-2) and at home over reigning Class A champion Scarborough (3-2). Against the Red Storm, Ayden Mortin, Truman Peters and Ben Moll all scored and Cheverus/Yarmouth killed multiple Scarborough penalties to hold on.

“We’ve had a lot of practice on the PKs and we’ve got it rolling,” Peters said. “Especially on a five-minute penalty, you just have to focus and lock in.”

“We had a tough start to the season, not the start we wanted, but we started to buy into our systems and believe in each other and play for each other and I think it’s showing on the ice,” said Moll.

“We learned a lot from the first couple games and the team has really come together,” added Cheverus/Yarmouth coach Dave St. Pierre. “They’ve locked in on a couple key principles and it’s paid off. They’re playing really well together.”

Cheverus/Yarmouth was at Kennebunk Monday and goes to Gorham Saturday.

“I think we’re heading in the right direction,” St. Pierre said. “We’re not even at the halfway mark. We still have a lot of hockey in front of us and a lot of ways to get better. We’ve got the right pieces. If we commit to what we’re supposed to do, then I think we can be competitive with anybody.”

The South Portland/Waynflete/Freeport co-op squad improved to 4-5 after last week’s 1-0 home win over St. Dom’s on a goal from Ben Palson in the third period. SP/Waynflete/Freeport welcomes Scarborough Thursday (see our website for game story).

Falmouth downed visiting Edward Little, 4-1, last Tuesday for its fifth consecutive win and improved to 5-2 on the season. Aaron Higgins scored a goal and had three assists. Mitchell Ham had a goal and two assists, while Thomas Healey and Jack Turgeon also scored. The Navigators welcome Thornton Academy in a pivotal game Thursday and go to Fryeburg Academy Tuesday of next week.

Greely fell to 1-6 with a 5-3 home loss to Gorham Saturday. Teddy Conway, Charlie Moore and Cullen Rafford all scored for the Rangers. Greely was supposed to host Brunswick in a regional final rematch Monday, but the game was postponed by bad weather. The Rangers go to Cape Elizabeth Thursday, then welcome Kennebunk Saturday.

Girls’ hockey

On the girls’ side, Yarmouth/Freeport improved to 10-1-1 after wins last week at Edward Little (11-3) and at home over Falmouth (4-1). In the first victory, Isabel Peters had a hat trick while Rosie Panenka added two goals. Against the Navigators, Panenka again scored twice. Yarmouth/Freeport was scheduled to host Portland/Deering Monday, but that game was postponed by bad weather. Yarmouth/Freeport goes to Brunswick Saturday and visits Winslow Monday of next week.

Falmouth beat host York (2-0) and visiting St. Dom’s (4-1), then fell to 3-7-1 with a 4-1 loss at Yarmouth/Freeport last week. Morgan Adams had two goals against the Saints. Hope Melevsky scored in the setback. The Navigators go to Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland Saturday and visit Mt. Ararat Monday.

Greely fell to 0-13 after losses last week at Brunswick (9-0) and at home to Portland/Deering (8-4). The Rangers seek their first victory Saturday at home against reigning state champion Lewiston.

Indoor track

On the track, Freeport’s Reece Perry stole headlines at last week’s league meet, first setting a new Western Maine Conference record in the boys’ pole vault at 13 feet, 7 inches, then setting a new state mark at 14-3. The Falcons were first as a team and Yarmouth came in second.

In the girls’ meet, Freeport was first and Yarmouth was also second.

Greely and NYA took part in an eight-team meet. The Rangers boys and girls finished second to York while the Panthers girls were fifth and the NYA boys placed eighth.

Falmouth’s boys and girls were both third behind Noble and Thornton Academy in a four-team meet which also included Deering.

Swimming

Yarmouth’s swim teams swept a recent meet against Waynflete, with the boys prevailing, 52-22, and the girls winning, 58-35.

Greely’s boys had 113 points and defeated both Thornton Academy (53) and Biddeford (14). The Rangers girls were also first with 111 points. Thornton Academy had 91 and Biddeford 4.

Skiing

Yarmouth swept a Nordic ski freestyle meet last week. In the girls’ meet, Freeport came in third, Falmouth and Greely tied for fourth and NYA/Maine Coast Waldorf was ninth.

On the boys’ side, Falmouth’s Isaac Seeker was the top individual (with a time of 12 minutes, 48.8 seconds) and helped the Navigators come in sixth. Freeport was runner-up, Greely came in fourth and NYA/MCW placed 10th.

There was also a league Alpine slalom meet last week which was swept by Freeport. Yarmouth’s girls were second and Greely placed seventh.

In the boys’ meet, Yarmouth was runner-up and Greely finished fifth.

