The second half of the winter sports regular season is underway and last week brought another round of memorable events.

Here’s a glimpse at what happened and a look ahead:

Boys’ basketball

Portland’s boys’ basketball team took part in two terrific games last week away from home and wound up splitting them. Last Tuesday, the Bulldogs knocked Thornton Academy from the unbeaten ranks, 57-51, as Remijo Wani scored a season-high 20 points, Pitia Donato added 11 and Jeissey Khamis finished with 10, including four clutch, late free throws.

“I took my time and shot free throws,” said Khamis. “Just block out the noise.”

“The kids hung in there,” said Portland coach Joe Russo. “They made some mistakes but they made up for it. I could see it in their eyes at the end, the way they were going to the ball, moving to the ball that we’re getting better at handling the ball and protecting the ball in close games.”

The Bulldogs then fell to 8-3 with a 62-52 overtime loss at Oxford Hills, their second close setback to the Vikings this winter. Donato had 13 points and Wani finished with 10, but Portland couldn’t get the job done in the extra session and was done in in large part by its foul shooting (8-of-23).

“I thought it was one heck of a Friday night game,” Russo said. “It came down to free throws. Both teams played their hearts out. Great, entertaining game. We’ve just got to shoot better free throws and, believe it or not, we do practice them.

“In overtime, things just didn’t go our way. The overtime, all those 50-50 plays, we didn’t capitalize, so that 10-point (margin), it was, really, one of those five plays away from it not being a 10-point game.”

Portland looked to bounce back Monday at home versus Windham, then plays as reigning Class A South champion Falmouth Friday (see our website for game story) before welcoming Lewiston Tuesday of next week.

Cheverus improved to 8-3 Friday after a 75-55 home win over Hampden Academy. Silvano Ismail continued to dazzle with 34 points and 14 rebounds, while Gio St. Onge added 14 points and Leo McNabb finished with 10. The Stags were at Edward Little Monday, host Oxford Hills Friday and go to Windham Tuesday of next week.

Deering was still seeking its first win at press time. Last week, the Rams fell to 0-10 after home losses to Bangor (64-62) and Westbrook (55-30). Against Bangor, Evan Legassey led the team with 14 points, while Trip Marston and David Otti each added 10. In the loss to the Blue Blazes, Marston had 17 points and Legassey and Justin Jamal both had 13. After going to Lewiston Monday, Deering visits reigning Class AA state champion South Portland Friday, then travels to Edward Little Tuesday of next week.

In Class C South, Waynflete defeated visiting Seacoast Christian (59-25), then fell to 5-5 after losses at North Yarmouth Academy (50-49, in overtime) and Old Orchard Beach (69-58). In the victory, Connor Ford led the way with 13 points, while Lucas McChesney added 11 and Matt Adey had 10. Against the Panthers, Nico Kirby had 18 points and Adey added 12, but in a game which featured 11 lead changes, the Flyers’ bid for a win at the horn was denied as Kirby had a shot blocked.

“The kids are pretty sad and I understand it, but I thought they put forth a great effort,” Waynflete coach Rich Henry said. “I’m very proud of them for battling back. There are some things I wish we could have done better, but I can’t fault our effort.”

In the loss to the Seagulls, Kirby had a team-high 16 points, while Adey and Ford both added 15. Waynflete hosted Lake Region Monday, goes to Hall-Dale Friday and returns home next Tuesday to face Traip Academy.

“This is a great group of guys to be with, but we need to be more consistent,” Henry said. “We’ll play really, really well, then not so well. We’re trying to get to the right peak (in February).”

Girls’ basketball

On the girls’ side, reigning Class AA state champion Cheverus extended its win streak to 10 games and improved to 10-1 Friday with a 45-35 victory at Hampden Academy. Junior standout Maddie Fitzpatrick led the way with 25 points. After hosting Edward Little Monday, the Stags have a showdown at unbeaten Oxford Hills Saturday (see our website for game story), then welcome Windham Tuesday of next week.

Deering fell to 0-9 after a 43-35 loss at Bangor last Monday, then got in the win column Friday with a 44-32 victory at Westbrook. In the win, Natalie Santiago scored 11 points, while Maya Gayle and Nyabhana Lia each added nine. The Rams hosted Lewiston Monday, welcome South Portland Friday and play host to Edward Little Tuesday of next week.

Portland fell to 2-8 after home losses last week to Thornton Academy (60-29) and Oxford Hills (65-32). Baleria Yugu had 10 points against the Golden Trojans. In the loss to the Vikings, Lucy Tidd had a team-high 12 points. The Bulldogs hoped to end a five-game skid when they went to Windham Monday. After hosting Falmouth Friday, Portland is at Lewiston Tuesday of next week.

Waynflete fell to 2-8 after losses last week to visiting Seacoast Christian (44-37) and NYA (59-21) and host Old Orchard Beach (50-11). Lucy Hart had six points against the Panthers and four versus the Seagulls. The Flyers were at Lake Region Tuesday, host reigning Class C champion Hall-Dale Friday and go to Traip Academy Tuesday of next week.

Boys’ hockey

The Cheverus/Yarmouth co-op boys’ hockey team made it four consecutive victories after wins last week at St. Dom’s (7-2) and at home over reigning Class A champion Scarborough (3-2). Against the Red Storm, Ayden Mortin, Truman Peters and Ben Moll all scored and Cheverus/Yarmouth killed multiple Scarborough penalties to hold on.

“We’ve had a lot of practice on the PKs and we’ve got it rolling,” Peters said. “Especially on a five-minute penalty, you just have to focus and lock in.”

“We had a tough start to the season, not the start we wanted, but we started to buy into our systems and believe in each other and play for each other and I think it’s showing on the ice,” said Moll.

“We learned a lot from the first couple games and the team has really come together,” added Cheverus/Yarmouth coach Dave St. Pierre. “They’ve locked in on a couple key principles and it’s paid off. They’re playing really well together.”

Cheverus/Yarmouth was at Kennebunk Monday and goes to Gorham Saturday.

“I think we’re heading in the right direction,” St. Pierre said. “We’re not even at the halfway mark. We still have a lot of hockey in front of us and a lot of ways to get better. We’ve got the right pieces. If we commit to what we’re supposed to do, then I think we can be competitive with anybody.”

The South Portland/Waynflete/Freeport co-op squad improved to 4-5 after last week’s 1-0 home win over St. Dom’s on a goal from Ben Palson in the third period. SP/Waynflete/Freeport welcomes Scarborough Thursday (see our website for game story).

Girls’ hockey

On the girls’ side, Cheverus fell from the unbeaten ranks last week. After improving to 10-0 with a 7-2 win at Winslow, the Stags lost at home to Penobscot, 5-3. Cheverus got quick goals from Mikayla Talbot and Brynn McKenney, but the Pioneers roared back and while Lucy Johnson added a goal late, it wasn’t enough.

“Now we don’t have to worry about wearing the yoke of an undefeated season,” said Stags coach Scott Rousseau. “We’ll worry about getting better and continue with the process. (Penobscot’s) a good team. They’re fantastic. Their goalie made a lot of big saves. Their defense hung in there.”

Cheverus is at Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland Thursday and hosts York Saturday.

Cape/Waynflete/SP, which recently gave longtime coach Bob Mills a landmark victory (see story), improved to 7-6 with a 2-1 overtime home win over York Saturday. Delaney Whitten scored early and Marina Bassett played the hero in OT. Cape/Waynflete/SP was at Penobscot Monday, hosts Cheverus Thursday and welcomes Falmouth Saturday.

Portland/Deering got in the win column for the first time Saturday, improving to 1-7 with an 8-4 win at Greely. Portland/Deering was at Yarmouth/Freeport Monday, hosts Gorham Wednesday and goes to Biddeford Saturday.

Indoor track

On the track, Portland’s boys and girls swept a four-team meet against Windham, Marshwood and Westbrook last weekend.

Cheverus’ boys and girls each finished third in a four-team meet won by Gorham, which also included Bonny Eagle and Massabesic.

Deering’s boys and girls were both fourth in a meet which also included Noble, Thornton Academy and Falmouth.

Swimming

Cheverus’ swim teams lost a recent meet to South Portland, as the boys were beaten, 103-43, and the girls lost, 113-61.

Waynflete was swept by Yarmouth, as the boys were beaten, 52-22, and the girls lost, 58-35.

Skiing

City Nordic ski teams took part in a freestyle race last week. Cheverus’ Annabelle Brooks finished first with a time of 14 minutes, 15.3 seconds. The Stags were seventh as a team. Portland was runner-up to Yarmouth and Waynflete placed sixth.

In the boys’ competition, won by Yarmouth, Portland finished third, Deering was fifth, Waynflete eighth and Cheverus 13th.

Wrestling

Cheverus/Falmouth hosted the Zeb Leavitt Invitational Saturday, a 16-team event. Cheverus/Falmouth had 104 points to finish fourth (Windham was first with 138 points). Cheverus/Falmouth’s Will Gale finished first in the 285-pound weight class. Deering (37.5) placed 10th. Pedro Lombi won the 195-pound title.

Press Herald staff writer Steve Craig and Sun Journal sports editor Lee Horton contributed to this story

Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] . Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

