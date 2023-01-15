Bob Mills, the coach of the Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland girls’ hockey co-op team since 2012, recently reached the 100-victory plateau after the squad’s 10-2 victory at Edward Little (he subsequently got win number 101 Saturday when Cape/Waynflete/SP beat York in overtime, 2-1). Mills was named Forecaster Coach of the Year in 2020 and 2021 and has led Cape/Waynflete/SP to at least the semifinals in the past eight postseasons, including a trip to the state game in 2020.

