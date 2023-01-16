We’ll see significant sleet and freezing rain accumulations for parts of Maine today as a powerful ocean storm continues to send waves of mixed precipitation into Maine through this evening.



Winter storm warnings and advisories are up through tonight with the worst weather for northern and eastern Maine.





The combination of ice and gusty winds will lead to scattered power outages today and tonight.





The storm will pull away from Maine Tuesday morning with light freezing drizzle and snow showers ending by the morning commute.



