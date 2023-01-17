The six finalists for the Frank J. Gaziano Memorial Lineman Awards were announced Tuesday.

The award, created in 2010, honors top senior high school linemen in Maine. The offensive and defensive winners will be announced Feb. 3.

The defensive finalists are Brett Coburn of Leavitt Area, Zach Louvat of Oxford Hills, and Jacob Morris of Kennebunk.

The three offensive finalists are Nick Riker of Bonny Eagle, Beau Mayo of Leavitt, and Brent Paulin of Thornton Academy.

The winners of the 2021 awards were Casey Mills of Cony (defense) and Thomas Horton of Bonny Eagle (offense).

The winners receive $5,000 scholarships from National Distributors Inc., of South Portland, the company founded by Gaziano, who died in 2010. National Distributors has sponsored the award since its inception. The four runners-up each receive $1,000 scholarships from Key Bank, in its second year as a co-sponsor.

Maine varsity football head coaches may nominate one offensive and one defensive player for the awards.

Nominees must be seniors and exhibit these qualities to be considered for the award: Exemplary record of on-the-field football ability, leadership, and character; exceptional positive citizenship in their communities and schools; demonstrated strong classroom effort and dedicated academic pursuit.

The awards honor the memory of the late Frank J. Gaziano, who played at Holy Cross and was a member of the 1943 College All-Star Team that defeated reigning NFL champion Washington in an exhibition game. Gaziano played one season in the NFL in 1944 with the Boston Yanks.

