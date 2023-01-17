TORONTO — William Nylander scored his second goal of the game at 1:53 of overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 5-4 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night.

Nylander added an assist for a three-point performance and Auston Matthews, Dryden Hunt and Alexander Kerfoot also scored for Toronto.

Mitch Marner added two assists to break Darryl Sittler’s 1977-78 franchise home points streak record at 19 games.

Matt Murray allowed four goals on eight shots before being replaced by Ilya Samsonov early in the second period. Samsonov stopped 11 shots.

Aleksander Barkov had a goal and an assist and Carter Verhaeghe, Anton Lundell and Josh Mahura also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 32 saves.

Nylander missed the net on a penalty shot with Toronto trailing 4-3 early in the third period, then scored at 5:59 after Marner’s initial shot hit Bobrovsky’s pad and caromed in off the Toronto forward.

Nylander then buried the winner in overtime, showing great patience on a terrific individual effort before sliding the puck past Bobrovsky.

WILD 4, CAPITALS 2: Captain Jared Spurgeon scored twice, fellow defenseman Jonas Brodin also had a goal with traffic in front of the net and visiting Minnesota won its third straight.

FLYERS 5, DUCKS 2: Kevin Hayes had his first career hat trick, Rasmus Ristolainen and Morgan Frost also scored and host Philadelphia rebounded from its worst loss of the season by beating Anaheim.

The Flyers lost 6-0 at Boston in an afternoon game a day earlier that proved nothing more than a speed bump in their recent modest run of success. They still only have 19 wins but they have won 4 of 5. They are 8-2 since an overtime win Dec. 29 at San Jose .

CANADIENS 4, JETS 1: Evgenii Dadonov scored twice and Samuel Montembeault made 24 saves to help Montreal beat visiting Winnipeg.

Mike Hoffman and Josh Anderson also scored for Montreal. Justin Barron, Christian Dvorak and Kirby Dach each had two assists. Barron played against brother Morgan Barron for the first time in the NHL.

Kyle Connor scored his 200th NHL goal, connecting on a power play early in the second period to open the scoring for Winnipeg.

NOTES

SABRES: The NHL’s Buffalo Sabres and Pegula Sports & Entertainment hired John Roth as chief operating officer.

Co-owner Terry Pegula announced Roth’s appointment. Wife Kim Pegula remains president of the Sabres and the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, while still recovering from what her family described as unexpected health issues that led to her being hospitalized in June.

PSE, which oversees the Pegula’s holdings, did not immediately respond to a message from The Associated Press seeking an update on her health.

Roth will report to ownership and assumes control of the Sabres’ day-to-day business operations after spending the past 24 years at Fidelity Investments.

