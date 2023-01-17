Richard A. Pearl, 71, died on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at his home in Kennebunk. His death was due to complications of his severe COPD, which he had battled for years.

Richard was born on Nantucket Island, Massachusetts, on Feb. 23, 1951, to Charles and Claudette (Paradis) Pearl. He grew up on Nantucket.

After graduation from high school there, he briefly attended UMass Amherst, but soon returned to Nantucket and pursued a career as a carpenter and builder. He was incredibly talented at all aspects of carpentry and construction and obtained his Massachusetts Construction Supervisor license! He was a builder on Nantucket for many years. Upon moving to Kennebunk, he continued to practice his trade, most recently at PM Construction in Saco.

Richard’s construction knowledge and skills were well-known and appreciated by many. He loved learning new things, and liked to keep busy building, re-building, or fixing something around the house. He taught himself to cane and rush chair seats, and to fashion Nantucket Lightship Baskets. One took first place at the Cumberland County Fair this fall!

After restoring an early-1900s weaving loo, he taught himself to weave. We’d volunteered for Second Chance Boxer Rescue and over nearly 20 years, we’d fostered over 50 dogs! Richard was an avid reader, and he’d head to either the Kennebunk Free Library or Graves Memorial Library in Kennebunkport nearly every day. He’d read the newspapers, work on a jigsaw puzzle, and chat before checking out a few books.

When on Nantucket, he had a boat and loved spending time out on the water. He’d also loved tromping around Nantucket where he hunted, getting a six-point buck when he was only 12.

Richard is predeceased by his parents, and his older brother, Charles (Chuck) Pearl.

He leaves behind Lorelyn (Lorrie) Jones, his widow, and their son, Michael Pearl. He is also survived by two other sons, Andrew Pearl and Richard K. Pearl. Living siblings include his sisters, Pamela Pearl and Diane Pearl, and his brothers, James (Mack) Pearl and John Pearl.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Saint Anthony’s Franciscan Monastery, 28 Beach Ave., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

In lieu of flowers, friends are invited to contribute to Graves Memorial Library, PO Box 391, Kennebunkport, ME 04046.

To leave a message of condolence, please visit Richard’s Book of Memories at www.BibberFuneral.com, or call Lorrie directly at 207-590-2458.

