Hannah Talon had 21 points, six rebounds and four assists to lead the St. Joseph’s women’s basketball team to an 83-67 win over Emmanuel in a Great Northeast Athletic Conference game on Tuesday in Standish.

The Monks improved to 12-3 overall and remained unbeaten in the conference at 7-0. Elisabeth Stapelfeld added 17 and five rebounds for St. Joseph’s. Angelica Hurley had 16 and six rebounds.

Yannie Chan led all scorers with 23 points for Emmanuel. Olivia Matela added 13.

MIT 65, COLBY 52: The Engineers (7-8) used a 16-8 run to open the second half and pull away from the Mules (6-9) in a nonconference game at Waterville.

Angie Choi had 18 points to lead MIT, Kamsi Nwogu tossed in 15 andAlice Hall added 12 and Olivia Joseph 10.

Lydia Mordarski paced Colby with 18 points.

BATES 84, UMAINE-FARMINGTON 50: Morgan Kennedy had 22 points, going 5 for 11 from behind the arc, to lead four players in double figures as the Bobcats (8-7) beat the Beavers (2-13) at Farmington.

Meghan Graff went 9 of 11 from the floor and finished with 21 points for Bates, Elsa Daulerio added 12 and Danielle Adams 10.

Grace Dwyer had 17 points for UMaine-Farmington.

(5) UCONN 103, SETON HALL 58: Aubrey Griffin and Dorka Juhasz each scored 22 points and Aaliyah Edwards added 21 to help short-handed UConn rout Seton Hall at South Orange, New Jersey.

The Huskies (16-2, 9-0 Big East) once again only dressed eight players because of injuries. Lou Lopez Senechal added 17 points for the Huskies.

Seton Hall’s star guard Lauran Park-Lane was subbed out with 2:04 remaining in the first half after picking up her third foul and her team trailing 41-20. By halftime, the Huskies were up 50-22. UConn led by as many as 41 in the third quarter. It was 77-42 after 30 minutes.

Seton Hall (13-6, 6-3 Big East) was led by Jala Jordan, who scored 19 points and grabbed five rebounds.

(22) VILLANOVA 76, XAVIER 36: Maddy Siegrist had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Lucy Olsen added 19 points and Villanova (17-3, 8-1 Big East) cruised past visiting Xavier (7-12, 0-10).

MEN’S BASKETBALL

BATES 94, UMAINE-FARMINGTON 65: Grant Nadeau came off the bench and scored 17 points to lead the Bobcats (6-10) over the Beavers (9-6) at Lewiston.

Elliot Cravitz added 15 points for Bates and Brady Coyne 10.

Jack Kane led UMaine-Farmington with 19 points, Kyle Donlin added 17.

COLBY 82, HUSSON 72: Max Poulton had 19 points, including five 3-pointers, to lead the Mules (13-5) over the Eagles (7-9) at Bangor.

Cooper Wirkala tossed 15 points for Colby, with Kyle Butler adding 12.

DJ Woods had 23 points to lead Husson.

EMMANUEL 83, ST. JOSEPH’S 78: Donte Pope had 28 points and seven rebounds to help the Saints (12-4, 8-0 GNAC) defeat the Monks (7-8, 3-4) in Standish.

Emmanuel reserve Zaire Baines added 16 points. Ryan Grijalva chipped in 12 and Bryant Ciccio had 11.

Ashtyn Abbott and Nicholas Curtis each scored 18 points to lead St. Joseph’s. Griffin Foley scored 15.

(1) HOUSTON 80, TULANE 60: Marcus Sasser highlighted a 23-point performance with seven 3-pointers, and visiting Houston (18-1, 6-0 American Athletic Conference) topped Tulane (12-6, 5-2) for theits ninth straight victory.

J’Wan Roberts scored 15 and Jamal Shead added 14 points for Houston, which led for all but a 50-second span in the first half while preventing Tulane from taking over the top spot in the conference.

(9) TENNESSEE 70, MISSISSIPPI STATE 59: Zakai Zeigler had 24 points and visiting Tennessee (15-3, 5-1 SEC) made 8 of 9 3-pointers in the second half to pull away late in beatinf Mississippi State (12-6, 1-5).

The Vols shot 2 of 15 from 3-point range in the first half as the Bulldogs clamped down on Tennessee but it was a different story in the final 20 minutes. Zeigler had 14 points in the second half and Tennessee nearly doubled its production from the first when the game was tied at 23.

(13) KANSAS STATE 83, (2) KANSAS 82: Keyontae Johnson scored 24 points, including the go-ahead alley-oop dunk with 25 seconds left in overtime, and host Kansas State (16-2, 5-1 Big 12) beat Kansas (16-2, 5-1) to snap a seven-game series skid.

Desi Sills also scored 24 points, and Nae’Qwan Tomlin had 15 points and 10 boards, as the Wildcats hung tough after blowing a 14-point first-half lead and then squandering a chance to win the game in regulation.

Jalen Wilson tried to take over in overtime for Kansas, converting a three-point play, knocking down a 3-pointer and making a pair of free throws for an 82-80 lead with just over a minute to go. But after Johnson made a free throw at the other end, Wilson missed a deep 3-pointer as the shot-clock expired to give the Wildcats another chance.

After a timeout, Markquis Nowell threw a lob that Johnson slammed down for an 83-82 advantage with 25 seconds to go.

Kansas also called a timeout to set up its own finishing play, but the sure-handed Dajuan Harris Jr. lost the ball in traffic and the Jayhawks never got a chance to put up a potentially winning shot.

MEN’S HOCKEY

BOWDOIN 5, SOUTHERN MAINE 4: Cam Berube scored 4:56 into the third period to break a 3-3 tie as the Polar Bears (9-4-1) edged the Huskies (3-13-1) at Brunswick.

Chris Brown had a goal and an assist for Bowdoin, and Albert Washco, Ean Small and PJ Neal also scored.

Nick Librizzi, Nick Nault and Azam Jiwa scored for Southern Maine.

