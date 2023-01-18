NEW YORK — Kyle Kuzma scored 27 points, Bradley Beal had 18 in his return from a five-game absence and the Washington Wizards never trailed in a 116-105 victory over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.

Kristaps Porzingis had 22 points, 11 rebounds and five assists against his former team, helping the Wizards get off a fast start and play from ahead all night.

Kuzma, who scored a season-high 40 points in a loss to the Knicks last Friday, had 13 rebounds and seven assists.

Kuzma didn’t need to score as much this time thanks to the return of Beal, Washington’s leading scorer who shot 7 for 11 after being sidelined by a strained left hamstring. The Wizards went 1-4 without him and had dropped two in a row.

Beal made his first shot to send Washington to a 7-0 lead that quickly grew to 14-3 and later 19-5. Porzingis hit two 3-pointers and scored eight points in the early flurry.

Jalen Brunson scored 32 points and RJ Barrett 21 had for the Knicks, who have lost two straight home games to teams behind them in the standings this week after a stretch of seven wins in eight games.

HAWKS 130, MAVS 122: Dejounte Murray scored 30 points, Trae Young had 18 points and 12 assists in another matchup with Luka Doncic and Atlanta won at Dallas.

John Collins added 19 points as the Hawks won a season-best fourth consecutive game to get over .500 (23-22) for the first time since Dec. 27.

Doncic scored 30 points but fell to 4-3 in head-to-head meetings with Young since they were traded for each other as top-five picks on draft night in 2018.

Doncic went third overall and Young fifth.

HEAT 124, PELICANS 98: Bam Adebayo scored 26 points and visiting Miami led comfortably from the first quarter in beating New Orleans.

Jimmy Butler added 18 points and Gabe Vincent hit four 3-pointers as part of a 16-point night for the Heat.

CJ McCollum scored 21 points for Pelicans. They’ve lost 7 of 10 while playing much of that stretch without star power forward Zion Williamson.

THUNDER 126, PACERS 106: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Isaiah Joe each scored 23 points and host Oklahoma City rolled past Indiana for its fourth straight victory.

Joe, a reserve, tied a career high with seven made 3-pointers in just 22 minutes.

Lu Dort had 22 points and a career-high 11 rebounds and Kenrich Williams added 12 points and a career-best 10 assists for the Thunder. Oklahoma City shot 50.5% from the field and made 16 of 38 3-pointers.

All four of Oklahoma City’s victories during the streak have been by double digits. The Thunder are 7-2 in 2023.

Andrew Nembhard scored 18 points for the Pacers, who lost their fifth straight.

NOTES

CAVALIERS: Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed Wednesday’s game at Memphis with a strained left groin.

Mitchell, who is averaging 28.4 points per game in his first season for Cleveland, got hurt Monday in the third quarter of a 113-103 win over New Orleans. He was held out of practice Tuesday, and the Cavaliers ruled him out hours before tipoff against the streaking Grizzlies, who have won 10 straight.

SUNS: Forward Cam Johnson is expected to make his return from a knee injury on Thursday against the Brooklyn Nets.

Johnson’s return would be welcome good news for the Suns, who have been decimated by injuries and have fallen to 21-24 for the season, which ranks 12th in the Western Conference.

Johnson was averaging 13 points per game in his first season as a starter, but tore the meniscus in his right knee on Nov. 4 and has missed more than two months.

