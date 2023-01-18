BIDDEFORD — Reports of shots fired on South Street were called into Biddeford Police on Tuesday morning.

Biddeford Police Department received an emergency call to the area of 61 and 63 South St. at approximately 2:45 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17, according to Deputy Chief JoAnne Fisk. The caller reported hearing gun shots, Fisk said.

No injuries were reported, she said.

Police responded, but did not locate a suspect, Fisk said, according to the Portland Press Herald. Police closed off a section of South Street on Tuesday morning.

The police department’s crime scene van spent several hours on South Street, according to WMTW-TV. Officers could be seen collecting bullet casings and there appeared to be bullet holes in the side of a building and garage.

This story will be updated as new details are released by Biddeford Police.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: