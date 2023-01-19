The cardiac arrest recently suffered by Damar Hamlin called many to pray for this gentleman. It was great to see the call to prayer and people united in prayer.
Now that Damar is on the road to recovery, we need to concentrate on keeping our focus on God. “Thoughts and prayers” should not occur only when there is danger or tragedy. “Thoughts and prayers” should be part of daily life.
Unfortunately, we have seen coaches and teachers harassed or fired if they pray with their students. Most often, there is resistance to starting a meeting with prayer. Nobody should be coerced into a specific type of prayer, but a moment of silence accommodates all faiths.
I believe faith and prayer made our countries great and must not be eliminated from North American culture. A moment of silence at the start of the school day or a club or business meeting might increase both civility and productivity.
Brent A. Maynard
York Beach and Stratford, Prince Edward Island
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.