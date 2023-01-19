Are we failing disabled Mainers and small businesses?

One in four Americans has a documented disability. One in 10 Americans has a disability that requires the use of mobility equipment (such as a walker, wheelchair, scooter, etc.). In Maine, that number is estimated to be higher, as 22 percent of our population is above the age of 65. Yet most businesses don’t build accessibly, potentially eliminating a whole group of paying clientele.

Not only that, many retailers and homebuilders don’t know and don’t note accessibility. Imagine how much more income could be made if accessibility were seen as a combination of planning, creativity, flexibility and customer service, at a much lower expense than people think.

Are you thinking about access, or are you missing out on 10 percent?

Kings Floyd

Cape Elizabeth

