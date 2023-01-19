Maine lobster is an integral part of our state’s identity and economy. It supports the livelihoods of thousands of hardworking Mainers, from those who catch the crustacean to those who serve it in our restaurants.

Maine lobstermen have always been leaders in conservation, and the exceptionally well-managed lobster population is a testament to their environmental stewardship. They have proactively taken significant actions to protect the endangered right whale, such as removing 30,000 miles of rope from the water and adding weak links to their lines.

Even though there has never been a single right whale death attributed to Maine lobster gear, radical activists from away have pushed for punishing regulations that would put countless Mainers out of work.

Fortunately, Maine’s congressional delegation, led by Sen. Susan Collins, recently secured a lifeline for our lobstermen in the year-end government funding bill. Their provision prohibits onerous new rules from going into effect for six years.

At The Nonantum and The Samoset, we were proud to follow Sen. Collins’ lead. As always when the chips are down, hotels and restaurants rolled up our sleeves to support this fight. We salute the hundreds like us who stood strong against these regulations.

Sen. Collins’ seniority on the powerful Appropriations Committee played a critical role in this effort. We are grateful that she has made the New Year a little brighter for Maine’s lobster industry. We know that she will continue to fight on behalf of the men and women whose jobs depend on it.

Cornelius Russell

general manager, Samoset Resort

Rockport

Jean Ginn Marvin

innkeeper, Nonantum Resort

Scarborough

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: