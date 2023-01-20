I am a South Portland resident, and I am opposed to the Yard South proposed contract zone changes in the Shipyard District.

The changes would allow the developers to construct multiple 18-story residential housing towers on contaminated brownfield. The 1,200 housing units (only 100 being designated as affordable) are next to nine oil storage tanks; Bug Light Park, and the Gulf and Portland Pipe Line terminals.

The developers seeking the zoning change are ignoring the Maine Department of Environmental Protection allowance for 100-plus tons of airborne volatile organic pollutants and 30-plus tons of airborne hazardous pollutants (130-plus tons) per year in the Shipyard District.

The developers also ignore the projected 8.8-foot-sea-level rise. These are serious ethical concerns for the prospective residents. This Californian dream for profit over health and safety should not become South Portland’s nightmare.

Rachael Coleman

South Portland

