Re: “Bishop Deeley calls proposal to allow abortions late in pregnancy ‘beyond troubling’ ” (Jan. 19):
If the bishop has so much to say about women (not that a woman may hold that title in his church), then I suggest we remember the late George Carlin’s idea: If churches are so interested in politics and public policy, then they can pay the full admission price (such as real estate taxes on their property) like everyone else.
Women and their health care providers deserve to decide what happens, so may I suggest the bishop pray more and talk less.
John Prendergast
Camden
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.