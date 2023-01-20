Re: “Bishop Deeley calls proposal to allow abortions late in pregnancy ‘beyond troubling’ ” (Jan. 19):

If the bishop has so much to say about women (not that a woman may hold that title in his church), then I suggest we remember the late George Carlin’s idea: If churches are so interested in politics and public policy, then they can pay the full admission price (such as real estate taxes on their property) like everyone else.

Women and their health care providers deserve to decide what happens, so may I suggest the bishop pray more and talk less.

John Prendergast

Camden

