Re: “Bishop Deeley calls proposal to allow abortions late in pregnancy ‘beyond troubling’ ” (Jan. 19):

If the bishop has so much to say about women (not that a woman may hold that title in his church), then I suggest we remember the late George Carlin’s idea: If churches are so interested in politics and public policy, then they can pay the full admission price (such as real estate taxes on their property) like everyone else.

Women and their health care providers deserve to decide what happens, so may I suggest the bishop pray more and talk less.

John Prendergast
Camden

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles