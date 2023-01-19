DURHAM – Richard D. Ross, of Durham, passed away Jan. 10, 2023 at 70 years of age, with family around him.
He was born July 21, 1952, a son of Robert and Jean Lyon Ross in Huntington, N.Y. Richard came to Maine after high school. He enjoyed gardening, being outdoors with a good cup of coffee especially with a cake or pie. Richard also loved the Boston Red Sox.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Karen Gerow Ross; his son, Tyler Ross and partner Krysten Libby; granddaughters Pearl and Deliah; daughter, Amber Ross and partner Joshua D’Auria, son, Spencer Ross and partner, Danielle Rickards; and extended family in Maine, New York and Florida.
Richard made us laugh by teasing and telling jokes. He will be missed.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to http://www.funeralalternatives.net.
