DURHAM – Richard D. Ross, of Durham, passed away Jan. 10, 2023 at 70 years of age, with family around him.

He was born July 21, 1952, a son of Robert and Jean Lyon Ross in Huntington, N.Y. Richard came to Maine after high school. He enjoyed gardening, being outdoors with a good cup of coffee especially with a cake or pie. Richard also loved the Boston Red Sox.

Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Karen Gerow Ross; his son, Tyler Ross and partner Krysten Libby; granddaughters Pearl and Deliah; daughter, Amber Ross and partner Joshua D’Auria, son, Spencer Ross and partner, Danielle Rickards; and extended family in Maine, New York and Florida.

Richard made us laugh by teasing and telling jokes. He will be missed.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to http://www.funeralalternatives.net.