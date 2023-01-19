Gallant-Charette nominated

Pat Gallant-Charette, a long-time swimmer at the Westbrook Community Center’s Davan Indoor Pool, is nominated for the World Open Water Swimmer Woman of the Year Award. Supporters can vote for her by visiting openwaterswimming.com. Limited to one vote per e-mail address.

Tax prep assistance

AARP 2023 tax preparation assistance will be available on Saturdays from Feb. 4 to April 8 at Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. The service is for low- and moderate-income taxpayers with special attention for those age 50 and up. An appointment is required to attend; call 518-8579.

50 Years Ago

The American Journal reported on Jan. 24, 1973, that the Cumberland Gym at the big Warren Block in Cumberland Mills closed before the building was sold to Paul Albert, who also bought the adjacent, historic Cape home.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: