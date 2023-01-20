Remijo Wani scored 23 points, including the go-ahead basket with 46 seconds left, and Portland rallied for a 44-41 win at Falmouth in an interclass boys’ basketball showdown Friday night.

Class AA Portland (10-3) held a 12-8 lead after one quarter, but the Class A Navigators (8-3) took a 24-21 advantage into the halftime break.

The score was tied at 33 heading to the fourth quarter. Falmouth led 39-35 after a layup from Billy Birks, but Portland scored the next nine points and clinched the victory when Wani and Kennedy Charles each made two free throws.

Kevin Rugabirwa added 11 points for the Bulldogs.

Chris Simonds paced the Navigators with 17 points.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 52, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 46: Landen Johnson sank five 3-pointers on the way to 23 points, and the Seagulls (12-1) rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Panthers (4-8) in Yarmouth.

Advertisement

Brady Croteau chipped in 11 points for OOB, which trailed 38-33 after three quarters.

Cal Nice led NYA with 17 points. Moses Semuhoza added 15.

WINDHAM 53, EDWARD LITTLE 50: James Tyrie and Adrian Moody each put in 12 points, and the Eagles (4-8) used a 13-6 edge in the fourth quarter to beat the Red Eddies (3-9) in Windham.

Blake McPherson added 11 points.

Edward Little’s Landon Cougle led all scorers with 22 points. Marshall Adams had 15.

CAPE ELIZABETH 44, TRAIP ACADEMY 38: Sam Lombardo scored five of his 11 points in the fourth quarter to help the Capers (6-5) hold off the Rangers (4-8) in Cape Elizabeth.

Advertisement

Owen Tighe led Cape with 14 points. Alex Van Huystee finished with 10.

Zac Foye scored 14 points and David During had 11 for Traip.

LAKE REGION 62, GREELY 60: Evan Duprey’s basket with 1.2 seconds left gave the Lakers (5-7) a win over the Rangers (5-6) in Naples.

Jacob Chadbourne led four Lakers in double figures with 19 points. Duprey added 13, and Jacob Bardsley and Jackson Libby each had 10.

Hayden MacArthur poured in 24 points for Greely. Seamus Raftice followed with 23.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Advertisement

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 55, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 37: Graca Bila scored 17 points, and the Panthers (12-0) pulled away from the Seagulls (10-3) in the second half to win a clash of Class C South contenders, at Old Orchard Beach.

Sarah English added 16 points and Angel Huntsman finished with 10 despite sitting out much of the game because of foul trouble. NYA led 26-22 at halftime, then outscored the Seagulls 18-5 in the third quarter.

Elise MacNair led OOB with 22 points.

FALMOUTH 54, PORTLAND 50: Anna Turgeon scored 39 points as the Navigators (9-3) edged the Bulldogs (2-10) in Portland.

Turgeon made 13 field goals, including four 3-pointers, and hit 9 of 10 free throws. She had 18 points in the first quarter, when Falmouth went ahead 23-19.

Emma Shaw scored 14 points, Baleria Yugu followed with 11 and Kerra Brown finished with 10 for Portland.

Advertisement

THORNTON ACADEMY 64, GORHAM 30: Addisen Sulikowski scored 21 points and Kylie Lamson had 18 as the Golden Trojans (13-0) handled the Rams (7-5) in Saco.

Hannah Cook chipped in with nine points.

Ellie Gay scored 10 points for Gorham.

WINDHAM 42, EDWARD LITTLE 30: The Eagles (6-5) held the Red Eddies (3-9) to seven points in the first half on the way to a win in Auburn.

Abbey Thornton paced Windham with 14 points.

Aiwen Maiwen scored nine for Edward Little.

Advertisement

MARSHWOOD 48, MORSE 23: Savannah Nashwinter dropped in 14 points to lead the Hawks (8-3) over the Shipbuilders (1-10) in South Berwick.

Sarah Theriault added nine points.

Haley Kirkpatrick scored nine points for Morse.

GREELY 62, LAKE REGION 53: Sophia Ippolito led a balanced offense with 14 points as the Rangers (7-4) defeated the Lakers (9-3) in Cumberland.

Lauren Hester also reached double figures with 11 points.

Melissa Mayo paced Lake Region with 19 points. Margo Tremblay added 13 and Ava Smith had 12.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »