Dianne Marie Melanson, born Feb. 9, 1952, second child of five to Andre and Theresa, passed away on Jan. 10, 2023 at the Hilo Medical Center, Hilo, Hawaii.

Dianne is survived by: her spouse, Kirk O’Shaughnessy; daughter, Andrea Gray; grandchildren, Geordan Gray and Aaryn Gray; great-grandson, Emmett Gray; sisters, Gloria Davis and Susan (Bart) Bradley; brothers, Richard (Nona) Melanson and David Melanson; as well as many beloved in-laws, nephews, nieces and cousins.

While Dianne’s family and friends are grieving her loss from coast to coast, they are choosing to remember her in a way that honors her spirit, and in the way she herself chose to honor the memory of her loved ones who went before her. On her upcoming birthday, Feb. h, please toss some flowers in the ocean or a special place in her memory. In a letter of her final wishes, she said that she would love “tons of flowers.”

A celebration of life gathering on Kauai, per her request, will be scheduled at a later date.

