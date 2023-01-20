SKIING

Mikaela Shiffrin finished fourth, half a second behind winner Sofia Goggia, in a World Cup women’s downhill race Friday in Cortina D’Ampezzo, Italy, on the course that will be used at 2026 Olympics.

The result means that Shiffrin’s pursuit of a record-breaking 83rd World Cup victory will go on for at least another day – leaving her tied with former American teammate Lindsey Vonn with 82 wins each.

Only three of Shiffrin’s 82 wins have come in downhill, an event she races only sparingly. She prefers to concentrate on her favored disciplines of slalom (51 wins) and giant slalom (17 wins).

Two more races are scheduled in Cortina over the weekend, with another downhill on Saturday, followed by a super-G on Sunday.

MEN’S WORLD CUP: Vincent Kriechmayr won Austria’s most storied World Cup race to give the ski-mad nation a reason to celebrate in its otherwise disappointing season so far.

Kriechmayr won the first of two downhills on the classic Streif course in Kitzbuehel and remained the only Austrian skier, male or female, to win a World Cup event this season.

GOLF

LPGA: Brooke Henderson built a four-shot lead Friday in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Orlando, Florida.

Playing alongside Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam, who is competing in the celebrity division, Henderson ran off four birdies beginning at the second hole and played mistake-free for a 6-under 66 at Lake Nona.

Henderson’s closest pursuer going into the third round is Nelly Korda, who shot a 69 to move to 7 under for the tournament. England’s Charley Hull and Wei-Ling Hsu of Taiwan also shot 69 and were five strokes behind Henderson.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Italy’s Guido Migliozzi and Francesco Molinari are tied atop the leaderboard at the Abu Dhabi Championship after two rounds.

They’ll take a one-shot lead into the weekend at 10-under overall.

Australia’s Jason Scrivener (70) is one stroke back.

SOCCER

ITALY: Juventus was hit with a massive 15-point penalty for false accounting following an appeal hearing at the Italian soccer federation.

The punishment could eliminate the club’s chances of playing in Europe next season. Juventus was third in Serie A, but the penalty drops the team into the bottom half of the standings, 25 points behind leader Napoli and 12 points from the Champions League places.

GERMANY: The Bundesliga restarted Friday after its unprecedented two-month winter break with Bayern Munich grinding out an error-strewn 1-1 draw at Leipzig.

