“I’m enjoying ‘Farnsy’ by William Anthony. (I purchased it at Gulf of Maine Books in Brunswick. It’s so nice to have a local bookstore that features Maine books.) Structured as a mystery, the book is a charming ramble through a year of activity along the Maine coast as experienced by Farnsy, the nickname of William Phineas Farnsworth, a young police officer stationed in his home town of Damariscotta. Farnsy is respected for his goodwill, amicability, soft touch in police interventions and stumbling pursuit of various love interests. His activities introduce us to a rich variety of town residents, mostly charming, some eccentric, some community leaders, others struggling to cope. The coastal setting is always present, sometimes taking center stage as the alewife, fiddlehead fern, lobstering and winter seasons progress. For some, ‘Farnsy’ will be an introduction to the connectedness of small town Maine; for others, it is a reminder of how fortunate we are to call Maine home. It’s a gentle read, well-suited for short days of winter.” — STEPHEN SAWYER, Brunswick

