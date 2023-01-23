BRUNSWICK —The Brunswick boys hockey team is benefitting from balanced scoring, strong goaltending and a tough defense.

Indeed, everything is clicking for the defending Class B champ Dragons.

Brunswick (9-0-1), winners of seven straight, is coming off an impressive weekend with victories over Hampden Academy and Thornton Academy.

“It starts with basically these guys just working together, finding each other, and every game it seems like it’s somebody else who’s stepping up and filling that role,” said Brunswick coach Mike Misner, who is in his sixth season.

Three players have at least 16 points this season. Senior AJ Wolverton leads the team with 13 goals and 11 assists, including a goal against Hampden and two against the Trojans, the latter of which was an overtime winner. Nick Marro has 10 goals and eight assists while Zach Stern-Hayes has seven goals and nine assists.

All three skate on the first line, but it’s the team’s second and third lines that provide needed depth. Against Hampden on Jan. 19, the Dragons were able to solve tough netminder Aaron Donavan (31 saves).

Advertisement

“(Thursday) our third line gave us a ton of minutes and some quality time while keeping the puck in deep. We thought the third line was going to get one just because of the matchups,” said Misner. “They gave us a ton of opportunities and the more you can put pressure on a team, especially with rolling out three lines like we are, eventually we feel like that our legs can keep us going.”

The second line is typically comprised of Jacob Colaluca (five goals, three assists), Kennedy Eddy and Garrett Countway. James Bowen, Max Stadnicki and Evan Zavitz skate on the third line.

“This year is probably the deepest we’ve been,” Misner said. “Last year we rolled three lines consistently, but we would shorten to two on occasion. We’ve got some sophomores who really stepped in and have played some big minutes for us, not only those guys on the third line with Max and Evan, but on the back end we’ve got Avery Tathem, who’s playing some solid minutes on defense, and then as a freshman we’ve got Ethan Patterson. He’s a smart player, puts himself in the right position at the right time and plays the game the right way.”

“We had a lot of our older defensemen leave and then we just had a few young kids — Ethan Patterson and Avery Tatham — who really stepped up and they’re playing a lot for us,” Wolverton added.

Sid Pols, Eli Palmer and Brady Laforge have also made significant contributions this winter.

And then there’s goaltender Luke Patterson. The senior has allowed just 18 goals and has 253 saves, including 37 in the win against Class A Thornton. He has a .933 save-percentage and 1.80 goals against average.

“Everyone does well keeping the puck at the other end,” said the netminder. “The guys in front make sure to talk and help me out.”

The senior goalie also helps keep the team motivated.

“We’re still going like 110% in practice and we’re keeping our conditioning good,” Luke Patterson said. “We’re just working on doing some of the same things that have been working out for us.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: