A letter to the editor on Page A4 Jan. 16, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, warned that POTUS45 still has a dangerous grip on this country. It was totally inappropriate, and in very poor taste, then, to print a picture of this monster with raised fist, in full color. And worse yet, his picture is directly beside a picture of a true American hero, Martin Luther King, correctly being celebrated in the lead editorial.

If you needed to show a picture of No. 45 at all, you should have shown a cartoon of him kneeling on Uncle Sam’s neck while the Republican crickets shrug and turn their backs. So today’s paper proves it: you go out of your way to prop up this truly evil man. Please stop, we know full well what he looks like and it’s sickening. Martin Luther King Jr. would be spinning in his grave.

David Pope

Wiscasset

