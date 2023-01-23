NEW YORK — Mika Zibanejad scored twice and Igor Shesterkin stopped 33 shots as the New York Rangers beat the Florida Panthers 6-2 on Monday night.

Adam Fox had a goal and two assists, and Jimmy Vesey, Alexis Lafreniere and Filip Chytil also scored for the Rangers, who are 15-4-2 since Dec. 5 and 5-0-1 in their last six home games against Florida. Artemi Panarin had three assists.

Carter Verhaeghe and Aleksander Barkov scored for the Panthers, who had won four of their previous five and are 7-3-1 since Jan. 1, when the Rangers won the previous meeting 5-3 in Florida.

Shesterkin had seven saves in the first, 14 in the second and 12 in the third to improve to 11-4-3 in his last 18 starts and 21-8-6 overall this season.

The 27-year-old Russian just missed scoring when the Panthers pulled goaltender Alex Lyon with more than five minutes left, down by three goals. Sheskterin’s full-rink attempt missed wide left by mere inches.

MAPLE LEAFS 5, ISLANDERS 2: William Nylander had two goals and two assists as host Toronto beat slumping New York.

John Tavares had a goal and an assist, Calle Jarnkrok and Auston Matthews also scored and Justin Holl had two assists for Toronto, which is 3-0-1 in its last four and 6-2-1 in its last nine. Ilya Samsonov had 31 saves.

Anders Lee scored twice for New York in its ninth loss in 10 games (1-6-3). Ilya Sorokin had 33 saves.

NOTES

SENATORS: General Manager Pierre Dorion said forward Josh Norris will undergo shoulder surgery and miss the rest of the 2022-23 season.

Norris returned to the lineup last Wednesday after missing 38 games with a shoulder injury.

He had one goal and two assists in eight games this season.

The 23-year-old center had 55 points (35 goals, 20 assists) in 66 games last season.

The Senators also announced they have recalled forward Ridly Greig from AHL Belleville.

