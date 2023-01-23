Mainers are usually wise when it comes to a snowstorm: stay off the roads and let the plow drivers do their work. But one flipper-footed Mainer took advantage of the empty roads early Monday to tour Cape Elizabeth.

Around 1:30 a.m., the Cape Elizabeth Police Department received a call from a plow driver in the Oakhurst Road neighborhood. There was a seal, the driver reported, making its way down the road.

Sgt. Jeff Gaudette, working the night shift, responded to the call, captured the seal and released it into the ocean at Fort Williams Park.

“We’ve had them on the beach before, but never traveling,” Detective Ben Davis told The Forecaster.

But this seal was a traveler.

About 7 a.m., shortly after hearing from Gaudette about his dealings with the seal, Davis himself got a call. The seal had been sighted on Shore Road.

A little more prepared than the Sergeant was for his encounter, Davis and the resident who called the police were able to recapture the seal.

“We were able to get it in the tow and into the cruiser and release it at Fort Williams,” he said.

But the seal hadn’t had enough. Approximately an hour after its second release into the ocean, it was found wandering around Fort Williams Park. An officer and several civilians captured it once again and released it back into the ocean.

“The Maine Marine Mammal lifeline people came out and they grabbed it, and they’re assessing it,” Davis said.

