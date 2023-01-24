Falmouth Public Schools has kicked off a campus master plan project, a process that is expected to take several years.

School board members, district leaders and architecture and engineering consultants laid out their goals as they plan for the future of the 125-acre campus to about 40 residents at the first community session on the project Jan. 12.

A primary goal of the master plan is to be responsive to the community, Director of Operations and Finance Dan O’Shea said.

“The Falmouth school campus is in many ways a hub or heart center of the town,” O’Shea said. “We are hopeful that having residents engage in the process, providing input and feedback and gaining an understanding of the purpose for the schools’ master plan will earn support.”

According to the school department, the master plan will focus on “optimizing campus design for security, accessibility, functionality, stability, efficiency, aesthetics and mental well-being, while also considering the benefits and access to the greater community.”

At the meeting, participants split into groups to discuss how science/STEM, allied arts, grade level configuration, high school vocational programs, community programs and adult education, for example, should factor into the campus of the future.

Advertisement

Community members at the meeting had questions about traffic flow and campus access, a possible aquatics and community center, trail connections, security and child development, Superintendent Gretchen McNulty said.

“Hearing the values, hopes and concerns raised that evening helps us identify areas that need to be addressed or included as we continue to move forward in the planning process,” McNulty said.

Also important in the planning process are the age and state of facilities and infrastructure, along with the need to expand staff and programs to accommodate student needs, said school board member Christopher Hickey, chairperson of the Facilities Committee.

“It is important to the board and district leaders to foster an inclusive and transparent process, evaluating the present and future educational needs and opportunities for the broader community,” Hickey said.

More community meetings will be scheduled as part of the multi-year master plan process. The school department will also post updates on the process under Campus Master Planning at falmouthschools.org, where residents can also find a link to provide input on the project.

Related Headlines Public meeting Jan. 12 on Falmouth school campus plan

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: