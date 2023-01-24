HARPSWELL – Stanley G. Mccurdy Jr., 81, passed away peacefully on Jan. 13 2023 at Mid Coast Hospital, Brunswick.﻿

Stanley, fondly known as Stan, was born to Stanley Sr. and Wilma Mccurdy on Feb. 13, 1941, in Augusta, Maine. Stan graduated from Gardiner High School in 1960, where he continued to live and raise his family with the love of his life, Sandra Prescott McCurdy, with whom he married on Oct. 8 1960, sharing over 61 years of marriage together.

﻿Upon graduation, Stan began working at Coca-Cola, moving on to a career at EJP, where he dedicated 62 years of his life until retiring in 2022. Stan began his career as a Plant Manager and continued to hold many roles within the company leading to his eventual promotion to COO which is a title he held for the majority of his career. Stan assisted in building the company from one division in Gardiner, to 26 locations in nine states, along with seven sister companies. Stan cared deeply for the company and all his fellow workers, which reflects in their stories of the fond memories they shared of him.

﻿Stan was the most selfless, kind, and giving man who always put the needs of others first, leaving a lasting impact on all that were honored to know him. ﻿

Stan is survived by his beloved wife, Sandra and their three children, Prescott, Kevin and Heidi. He is also survived by his six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, whom he loved very much. ﻿

Stan is predeceased by his father and mother Stanley and Wilma, and his two sisters, Joan and Jane. ﻿

Stan will be greatly missed, but the legacy he left will never be forgotten.

Stan adored and admired the founder, Travis Mills, and the mission of the Travis Mills Foundation. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Travis Mills Foundation,

647 Castle Island Road,

Mt. Vernon, ME 04352.