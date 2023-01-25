Maine’s new lead public defender resigned shortly after starting the newly created role.

Justin Andrus, executive director of the Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services, said the group’s lead district defender left on Friday. Andrus said he appreciated the work they did to set up the office during their short tenure.

It’s not clear why the attorney resigned. Andrus and deputy director Eleanor Maciag did not immediately respond to a request Wednesday afternoon asking for more information about the resignation and the four other public defenders.

Commission members voted in an emergency meeting Wednesday to allow Andrus to lead the newly hired public defense attorneys, for no more than six months, in addition to his existing role.

The group also agreed to allow Maciag, to backfill some of Andrus’ MCILS duties when he’s not available to do so.

Andrus said it’s his intent not to take indigent clients as their sole attorney — rather, he’ll work with the four other defenders in a supervisory role to provide any assistance they need in the courthouse. The role could place him back in the courthouse for hearings and jury trials.

“The goal is not for me to become the district defender,” Andrus told commissioners. “The goal is for us to renew our search … as soon as it’s reasonably practical to get the right person into the job.”

Maine lawmakers and the governor authorized MCILS to hire the state’s first five public defense attorneys last year. Those attorneys began their work in December, according to an annual report from MCILS. Gov. Janet Mills has recommended funding 10 additional public defender positions in her budget proposal for the next fiscal year.

Andrus took over MCILS in 2021 following the resignation of the agency’s first director, John Pelletier. Andrus previously ran his own law office and took on indigent cases.

This story will be updated.

