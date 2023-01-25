PORTLAND – Michael E. Shone, 45, passed away on Jan. 13, 2023. He was born on May 3, 1977 in Portland, the son of Rae (Hagan) Case.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Feb. 4, 2023 at the Portland Eagles 184 St John St, Portland.
To view a full obituary or to leave Michael’s family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.com.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.