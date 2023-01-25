PORTLAND – Michael E. Shone, 45, passed away on Jan. 13, 2023. He was born on May 3, 1977 in Portland, the son of Rae (Hagan) Case.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Feb. 4, 2023 at the Portland Eagles 184 St John St, Portland.

To view a full obituary or to leave Michael’s family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.com.

