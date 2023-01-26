Portland based singer-songwriter Whitney Walker has just released a moody and melodic indie-rock single called “Heather from Here.” His sound is described as “indie-noir,” and it fits the bill, as the tune tells the tale of local townies’ nightly inebriation antics, of which Heather is the star.

Walker sings “I never know if she’ll make it through a night/She’s working class but she’s never had a job,” and the song features backing vocals from The Worst’s Brooke Binion. You’ll also hear Robert Mitchell (Enok Music), Dan Capaldi (Sea Level) and Will Bradford (SeepeopleS, The Worst).

Walker’s forthcoming album, due out March 3, will feature saxophone and bass from Morphine’s Dana Colley.

Here’s “Heather from Here:”

