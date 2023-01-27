BRUNSWICK – Lorraine Theresa (Bernard) Lavoie, 91, of Brunswick, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at Winship Greens, Maine. She was born Oct. 14, 1931 in Fall River, Mass. to the late George and Emma Bernard.

She married (the late) Robert Lavoie on June 14, 1952. She worked as an inspector for Avco Lycoming Textron in Stratford, Conn. for over 30 years.

Lorraine was always on the go. She enjoyed traveling, especially driving cross country and camping. She was an avid Bingo player and made many friends at the games. She enjoyed cooking, especially chicken and dumplings. More than anything, she loved spending time with her family.

Lorraine is survived by her children, Paul Lavoie and his wife Kim, Michael Lavoie Sr and his wife Sheryl, Mark Lavoie and his significant other Katie; grandchildren, Michael Lavoie Jr and his wife Marisa, Jason Lavoie and his wife Dorothy, Jack Lavoie and his wife Holly, Adam Lavoie, Alicia Lavoie and her significant other Brandon, Evan Lavoie and his wife Aisha, Zack Lavoie and his fiancee Dayna; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Alexandria, Liana, Ethan, Ryan, Cory, Taylor, Meleah, Easton; brother, Ronnie and his wife Mary, brother, Roger; as well as several nieces, nephews, and family members.

Besides her husband, Lorraine was predeceased by her sisters, one brother, and other loved family members.

A funeral service will be held Monday, Jan. 30 at 4 p.m. at Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick. Interment will be at a later date.

Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com

