A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle shortly after noon Friday in the Penobscot County town of Newburgh.

The incident occurred on Route 69 in the mostly rural town about 15 miles southwest of Bangor.

Police are still investigating the circumstances, according to Maine State Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss, and neither the victim nor the driver were immediately identified.

Portions of Route 69 were closed to traffic for several hours.

This story will be updated

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: