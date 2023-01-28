NFC Championship

No. 2 49ers at No. 1 Eagles, 3 p.m. (FOX)

Spread: Eagles by 2 1/2

Outlook: Philly is a bit healthier. The Niners’ Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell and Deebo Samuel all missed practice time this week but should be ready for Sunday. Two great but not infallible defenses here, with Eagles presenting susceptible run defense to McCaffrey, while an average Niners pass D might entice Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown. Turnovers might be the difference. Forcing mistakes is a direct path to a small upset, so Hurts especially may need a clean game. Home field and weather underline the pick, along with the likelihood Philly’s awesome, pocket-crushing pass rush bothers Brock Purdy.

Prediction: Eagles, 23-20

AFC Championship

Advertisement

No. 3 Bengals at No. 1 Chiefs, 6:30 p.m. (CBS)

Spread: Chiefs by 1

Outlook: The duel for AFC crown is a near pick-’em but swung from Cincy to K.C. as slight favorite based solely on encouraging reports on Patrick Mahomes’ high ankle sprain. Last week’s disparate performances and Mahomes’ injury should give Cincy backers big hope. So should Joe Burrow’s 3-0 record head-to-head with Mahomes. There also is the real possibility Mahomes’ valiant effort won’t be enough and that we see Chad Henne at some point. This pick hinges on Mahomes staying in the game and being at least close to his best. The story line is redemption for Mahomes, finally beating his nemesis despite playing with an injury that should have sidelined him.

Prediction: Chiefs, 27-23

Last week: 2-2 overall; 1-3 vs. spread.

2022 season: 162-107-2; 121-143-7 vs. spread.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous