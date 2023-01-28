Cody Hawes had 17 points and 12 rebounds and the University of Southern Maine men’s basketball team beat Castleton 69-39 in a Little East Conference game on Saturday in Castleton, Vermont.
Chance Dixon added 12 points, Mark Asare 11 and Simon Chadbourne had 10 for USM (12-8, 6-5 LEC).
Castleton falls to 3-14, 0-9.
ROGER WILLIAMS 94, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 75: Mac Annus scored 32 points as the Hawks (12-7, 9-3 CCC) beat the Nor’easters (2-17, 0-12) in Bristol, Rhode Island.
Winston Bryan had 16 points for UNE.
ALBERTUS MAGNUS 95, ST. JOSEPH’S 75: Antonio Bonilla scored 36 points as the Falcons (12-7, 10-2 GNAC) beat the Monks (8-9, 4-5) in New Haven, Connecticut.
John Paul Frazier had 17 points and Griffin Foley had 15 for St. Joseph’s.
WILLIAMS 75, BATES 59: Spencer Spivy scored 19 points as the Ephs (17-3, 5-2 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (7-12, 1-5) in Williamstown, Massachusetts.
Steph Baxter had 18 points for Bates.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
CASTLETON 64, SOUTHERN MAINE 47: Elise Magro had 19 points and 14 rebounds as the Spartans (12-6, 5-4 LEC) beat the Huskies (5-13, 3-8) in Castleton, Vermont.
Amy Fleming scored 28 points for USM.
ROGER WILLIAMS 69, U. OF NEW ENGLAND 42: Five players scored in double figures for the Hawks (16-3, 12-0 CCC) in their win over the Nor’easters (13-6, 9-3) in Bristol, Rhode Island.
Faye Veilleux had 17 points and six rebounds for UNE.
ALBERTUS MAGNUS 73, ST. JOSEPH’S 68: Jakara Murray-Leach scored 25 points as the Falcons (17-1, 12-0 GNAC) beat the Monks (13-4, 8-1) in New Haven, Connecticut.
Hannah Talon had 20 points and Angelica Hurley had 15 for St. Joseph’s.
WILLIAMS 61, BATES 51: Maddy Mandyck had 16 points and 14 rebounds as the Ephs (14-7, 5-2 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (9-9, 2-4) in Lewiston.
Meghan Graff had 12 points and Alexandra Long had 11 for Bates.
CCRI 20, SOUTHERN MAINE CC 68: Four players scored in double figures as the Knights (17-2) beat the Seawolves (14-4) in South Portland. Maddy York had 16 points and Ashleigh Mathisen had 15 for SMCC.
MEN’S HOCKEY
UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 5, WENTWORTH 1: David Wilcox, Jared Christy, Jake Fuss, Noah Szretter and Daniel Winslow each scored a goal as the Nor’easters (13-5-1, 11-4 CCC) beat the Leopards (4-14-1, 2-12-1) in Everett, Massachusetts.
CASTLETON 5, SOUTHERN MAINE 2: Bryce Irwin scored two first-period goals as the Spartans (12-5-2, 6-4-2 NEHC) beat the Huskies (5-15-2, 4-11) at Gorham.
Jeff Pollara and Nick Ritmo were the goal scorers for Southern Maine.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
SOUTHERN MAINE 6, CASTLETON 3: Saige MacLeod scored three goals, including the go-ahead goal in the third period as the Huskies (11-10, 9-5 NEHC) beat the Spartans (12-8-1, 9-5) in Castleton, Vermont.
Madison Chagnon scored twice and Amelia St. Amant once for USM.
COLBY 9, TRINITY 3: Bri Michaud-Nolan and Breanna Studley each scored twice as the Mules (11-5, 5-5) beat the Bantams (8-9, 2-8) in Waterville.
AMHERST 7, BOWDOIN 1: Kate Pohl scored twice as the Mammoths (18-1, 11-1 NESCAC) beat the Polar Bears (7-11-1, 2-10) in Amherst, Massachusetts.
Brett Stoddard scored for Bowdoin.
