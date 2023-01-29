FICTION

Hardcover



1. “Lessons in Chemistry,” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

2. “Horse,” by Geraldine Brooks (Viking)

3. “The House in The Pines,” by Ana Reyes (Dutton)

4. “The Shards,” by Bret Easton Ellis (Knopf)

5. “Small Things Like These,” by Claire Keegan (Grove Press)

6. “Demon Copperhead,” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

7. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

8. “Age of Vice,” by Deepti Kapoor (Riverhead Books)

9. “A World of Curiosities,” by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

10. “The Marriage Portrait,” by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf)

Paperback

1. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

2. “Night of the Living Rez,” by Morgan Talty (Tin House Books)

3. “Verity,” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)

4. “It Starts With Us,” by Colleen Hoover (Artria)

5. “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

6. “Still Life,” by Louise Penny (Minotaur Books)

7. “The Maid,” by Nita Prose (Ballantine Books)

8. “The Silent Patient,” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

9. “The Plot,” by Jean Hanff Korelitz (Macmillan)

10. “Bewilderment,” by Richard Powers (W.W. Norton)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “Spare,” by Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex (Random House)

2. “A Book of Days,” by Patti Smith (Random House)

3. “Go-To Dinners,” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)

4. “An Immense World,” by Ed Yong (Random House)

5. “The Song of the Cell,” by Siddhartha Mukherjee (Scribner)

6. “The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams,” by Stacy Schiff (Little Brown)

7. “Smitten Kitchen Keepers,” by Deb Perelman (Knopf)

8. “And There Was Light,” by Jon Meacham (Random House)

9. “The Light We Carry,” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

10. “Atomic Habits,” by James Clear (Avery)

Paperback

1. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

2. “These Precious Days,” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

3. “The Ride Of Her Life,” by Elizabeth Letts (Ballantine Books)

4. “The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac,” by Old Farmer’s Almanac (Old Farmer’s Almanac)

5. “Entangled Life,” by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House)

6. “All About Love,” by bell hooks (William Morrow Paperbacks)

7. “Lost & Found,” by Kathryn Schulz (Random House)

8. “Finding the Mother Tree,” by Suzanne Simard (Vintage)

9. “The Book of Delights,” by Ross Gay (Algonquin Books)

10. “Fuzz,” by Mary Roach (Norton)

— Nonesuch Books & More, South Portland

